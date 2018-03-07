In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 7, 2018:

- We're oh so close to a new Judas Priest album, but the band continues to tease fans with new music. Take a listen to a snippet of their new track "Children of the Sun" right here. Firepower will be released this Friday (March 9).

- There's more psychedelic action from Monster Magnet thanks to their brand new video for "Ejection." Listen to the catchy rocker and watch the eye-grabbing video right here. The song is featured on their Mindfucker album, due March 23.

- Royal Thunder have issued a statement on the exit of drummer Evan DiPrima, while also announcing that Kent Aberle will be taking over behind the kit. Read the statement here.

- Prog trio Yob have announced a June 8 street date for their latest album, Our Raw Heart. The band has also booked a summer tour starting June 14 in Oklahoma City. See dates here.

- Hard rocking keyboard icon Don Airey has a new solo album in the works. One of a Kind will be released May 25 via earMUSIC. Airey is best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne and Deep Purple.

- The award-winning Sebastien Paquet-directed documentary Mind Over Matter will have its New York premiere at the 10th Annual ReelAbilities Festival March 10-14, with screenings at NYU Magnet in Brooklyn, St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, JCC of Staten Island's Stolzenberg Social Hall, Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan and the New York Public Library. The film centers on musician Brendan Mendenhall, who was born with cerebral palsy, but has rehabilitated his hand and started a music career with the mentorship of Korn. The Mendenhall Experiment issued their eponymous debut EP last year. See a trailer and get more details on the screenings here.

- Rhino Records have 30 limited edition vinyl releases available for Record Store Day (April 21). Among those that might interest rock and metal fans are Hawkwind's Dark Liberty (The Alternative / U.A. Years 1970-1974), Led Zeppelin's yellow 7" single of "Rock and Roll" / "Friends," Ramones' Sundragon Sessions, The Stooges' Detroit edition of their self-titled album, the Twin Peaks soundtrack picture disc and the 30th anniversary picture disc release of Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album. Get more info on Record Store Day here.

- UME also have a wealth of Record Store Day releases. Look for Def Leppard's Live From Abbey Road 12" single featuring "C'Mon, C'Mon," "Rock On" and "Rocket," Killing Joke's Absolute Dissent on colored vinyl, Soundgarden's A-Sides on colored vinyl, Sublime's '89 Vision as a 10" vinyl and The Who's The Kids Are Alright on red and blue colored vinyl.