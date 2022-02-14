Killswitch Engage’s Adam D. – James Hetfield ‘Pretty Much Shaped the Guitar Player That I Am’

Metallica's influence on the generation of metal players that has come after seemingly knows no end. And you can add Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz to the list of players who proclaim to have learned at the hands of the thrash icons.

While speaking with Radioactive Mike Z. of KCAL 96.7 FM, the guitarist copped, "James Hetfield has pretty much shaped the guitar player that I am. I grew up on Metallica, pretty much. Those riffs taught me how to play guitar."

Reflecting upon discovering Metallica at an early age, the KSE musician offered, "It was a friend of mine at school. I'm a late bloomer, man. Right when …And Justice For All' came out, that's when I was, like, 'What the hell is this? This is so sick.' And then I kind of worked my way backwards. I feel like the entire catalog, from the Black Album back, is just, like, a classic, man."

Speaking of the Black Album, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, the guitarist stated, "I remember when that record came out ... I was a little upset at the lack of thrash — I'm not gonna lie — but there's still some killer songs on that record; there's some thrashier moments."

Just last year, Adam D. also heaped additional praise on Metallica while appearing on Robb Flynn's No F'n Regrets podcast, also sharing some love for Lars Ulrich in the process. 'The kick drum on ‘Justice,’ tick-tick-tick, it’s got more tick than a clock, man. It’s like, ‘Holy crap, this is insanely sick," beamed the guitarist, then recalling, "So I think I started learning ‘Blackened,’ ‘…And Justice for All,’ going through that record – love the riffs. I know this is kind of strange I said that, but that could be my favorite Metallica record just because of the impact that it had on my life at the time."

He added, "I know, it’s a crazy thing to say but ‘Frayed Ends of Sanity,’ dude… After the guitar section with all the harmonies, those fucking riffs are undeniably perfect – just badass. It doesn’t get any better, I love that shit. That’s right there, that’s the soundtrack of me learning how to down-pick – that and ‘Puppets.'”

Check out more of Adam D.'s chat with RadioActive Mike Z. in the player below.

Killswitch Engage's Adam D. chats with KCAL 96.7's RadioActive Mike Z.