Killswitch Engage Detail Career Highlights With Interactive Timeline

Killswitch Engage formed in 1999 and eight albums later a whole lot of memories have been made. To help share some of those memories, the band has created an interactive timeline via their website complete with photos and recollections of their experiences, taking you from the early days all the way up to the filled energetic shows of modern day.

The band has been teasing a bit of what was to come throughout the month, using their Instagram account to share photos and recollections throughout the years. Those posts are included at the bottom of this story. However, that's not the full story, and you can dig in even further checking out the interactive timeline at their website.

"I'll never forget when we first started touring and I had to quit my day job to give it a go," recalls Adam Dutkiewicz. "I remember thinking, 'Just try it for a year, that way you'll have no regrets when it doesn't work out, and you can go find a new job.' 20-plus years later, here we are, and it's been an amazing ride. I'm so grateful to our fans for letting us continue to do this...THANK YOU, KsE FANS EVERYWHERE!!!"

"It's hard to believe KsE has been going for so long," adds Joel Stroetzel. "We're gettin' old! We hope you all enjoy the photos, as they have definitely brought back a lot of memories for us! It seems like only yesterday we were playing VFW halls in Western Mass and rehearsing in my parents' basement!"

Mike D'Antonio says, "Looking back at what KsE has seen and done in 20 years is nothing short of mind-blowing to me. How a little band from Massachusetts could tour the world for this long is beyond me. A lifetime of exciting moments and amazing memories ... I would not trade it for the world."

Meanwhile, as Killswitch Engage look back in photos and recollections, they're also letting fans revisit some of the past by launching their Retro merch line. Get new takes on classic Killswitch designs, including items from the Alive or Just Breathing and As Daylight Dies albums. Check out what's available here.