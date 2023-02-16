The Kinks’ Dave Davies Calls Out Elon Musk Over Twitter Warnings on Band’s Tweets

Twitter has been chaos over the last few months ever since Elon Musk took over, and now The Kinks are even starting to feel the effects of it. Apparently, the platform has been putting warnings on the band's tweets, so Dave Davies has directly asked Musk to put an end to it.

Davies noticed that after he shared one of The Kinks' 60th anniversary TikTok videos in a tweet (see below), there was a notice underneath it that read, "We put a warning on this Tweet because it might have sensitive content," and then there's an option to appeal the warning. It's unclear whether Davies submitted an appeal, but he did call Musk out about the situation.

"Dear Elon Musk would Twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from 'The Kinks.' We are just trying to promote our Kinks music," the rocker wrote. "The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called The Kinks since 1963."

According to a fan who replied to Davies, Twitter noted that they removed the warning because of an appeal — though the individual added that they could still see it at the time.

"That's impossible. The word robot should be banned. We got robots running our lives. At least I'm a Kink and not a fucking robot," Davies responded.

At this time, the warnings are no longer on the tweets, but it was a pretty humorous situation nonetheless.

Several musicians have actually deactivated their Twitter or accounts or simply stopped using the platform ever since Musk took over during the fall. Elton John and Trent Reznor are among the rockers who've left the app, while countless others have just been voicing their complaints about it — Davies now being one of them.