KISS Announce 2021 Tour Dates With David Lee Roth

The "End of the Road" tour now has a restart date, as KISS will be back on the road in the back half of 2021, bringing along a fellow showman, David Lee Roth, for the run.

The band had intended to be on tour this year as part of their ongoing farewell tour, but like many, their dates were wiped out by the current pandemic. The newly scheduled shows are actually rescheduled dates from this past year. All previously held tickets will be honored for the new dates, and the band has provided refund information for those who aren't able to make the new date. Ticket holders will be emailed details and you can also visit Live Nation's refund site for more information.

KISS have been touring as part of the "End of the Road" tour and had previously announced plans for July 17, 2021 to be the conclusion of the trek, playing their final show in New York City. However, those plans would presumably be changed now with the rescheduled dates starting on Aug. 18, 2021 in Mansfield, Mass. See the full itinerary below.

Roth was initially announced as the opener for the first leg of 2020 dates with KISS. With everything shifting to 2021, he's agreed to keep the bill intact for those coming out to see the pairing.

KISS / David Lee Roth 2021 Tour Dates

Aug. 18 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Great Woods

Aug. 19 - Bangor, Maine @ Waterfront

Aug. 21 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall *

Aug. 22 - Hartford, Ct. @ Meadows

Aug. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank

Aug. 28 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood

Sep. 01 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center

Sep. 02 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob

Sep. 04 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ The World

Sep. 05 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Marcus

Sep. 17 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight

Sep. 18 - George, Wash. @ The Gorge

Sep. 21 - Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell

Sep. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA

Sep. 25 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island

Sep. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Desert Sky

Sep. 29 - Austin, Texas @ 360

Oct. 01 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies

Oct. 02 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK

Oct. 05 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast

Oct. 06 - Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

* No David Lee Roth