KISS Debut Previously Unheard Acoustic Mix of ‘Beth’

With the 45th anniversary super deluxe edition box set of KISS' historic Destroyer album coming in November, the band has served up one of the many rarities that are included with the set by way of an acoustic mix of their hit ballad, "Beth."

The track features lead vocals by drummer Peter Criss, who worked with producer Bob Ezrin on the songwriting component and, for the first time ever, fans can hear a different version of "Beth," led by an acoustic guitar amid a host of familiar elements. The biggest difference here is that the sweeping, cinematic orchestration has been removed, letting the piano melodies occupy most of the space with some gentle acoustic strumming throughout.

Listen to the acoustic version of "Beth" below.

The new box set, which is loaded with previously unheard recordings, demos and so much more, will arrive on Nov. 19 on UMe and pre-orders can be placed here. View the contents and never-ending track listing further down the page, as well as an unboxing video of the commemorative Destroyer set.

Looking back at more KISS history, manager Doc McGhee recently revealed that a new documentary, which will focus on the band's first four years, is in the works and that a script has been completed. Meanwhile, KISS themselves are looking ahead to 2022, which will likely be the last year the band ever performs live as they wind down their ongoing farewell tour.

KISS, "Beth" (Acoustic Mix)

KISS, Destroyer 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Contents + Track Listing

KISS Army newsletter Volume 1 – No 2 announcing Destroyer

2x 8”x10” Destroyer Press Photos

Discography Sheet

Gene, Paul, Ace & Peter Bio Sheet

KISS Army Member Certificate

KISS Army Membership Card

KISS logo Iron-on

KISS Army Sticker

“Detroit Rock City” Bumper Sticker

Destroyer Cover Sticker

11”x17” KISS on Westminster Bridge UK Poster

4 brand new 8”x10” Band Member Photos

8”x12” Destroyer Foil Flyer

8”x12” Destroyer Canadian Flyer (super rare)

4x Band Member Trading Cards (newly created for this boxset)

16”x24” KISS Over New York Skyline Poster

16”x24” KISS Halloween 1976 Concert Poster

2x 9”x12” Destroyer Tour Stage Blueprints on Transparent Vellum (never been seen before)

16-page Destroyer 1976 Tour Program

Gotham Rock City News Volume 1 Newspaper that is a track-by-track interview with all 4 band members, Bob Ezrin and crew

68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott & Ken Sharp featuring interviews from Gene, Paul, Ace, Peter, then-manager Bill Aucoin, album producer Bob Ezrin, and many more about the album’s writing and production process, U.S. and European tours, photo shoots, promotional stories, band member memories from their TV appearance on The Paul Lynde Halloween Special, and an intoxicating amount of unreleased photos and imagery

DISC ONE:

DESTROYER: Original Album Remastered

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?

DISC TWO

DESTROYER-ERA: Demos

PAUL STANLEY DEMOS

1. Doncha Hesitate

2. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

3. It’s The Fire*

4. Detroit Rock City*

5. Love Is Alright*

GENE SIMMONS DEMOS

6. Bad, Bad Lovin’

7. Man Of A Thousand Faces

8. I Don’t Want No Romance*

9. Burnin’ Up With Fever*

10. Rock N’ Rolls Royce*

11. Mad Dog

12. Night Boy*

13. Star*

14. Howlin’ For Your Love*

15. True Confessions

DISC THREE

DESTROYER: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

1. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

2. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

3. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

4. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)

5. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

6. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

7. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)

8. Beth (Mono)

9. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*

12. Ain’t None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*

16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

19. Ain’t None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

21. Beth (Instrumental)*

22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*

DISC FOUR

LIVE IN PARIS – L’Olympia – 22 May, 1976*

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Flaming Youth

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

7. Nothin' To Lose

8. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo

9. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo

10. Black Diamond

11. Detroit Rock City

12. Rock and Roll All Nite

BLU-RAY AUDIO:

DESTROYER: *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. God Of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Previously unreleased

DELUXE EDITION 2CD TRACK LIST:

DISC ONE

DESTROYER

Original Album Remastered

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?

DISC TWO

PAUL STANLEY DEMOS

1. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

2. Detroit Rock City*

3. Love Is Alright*

GENE SIMMONS DEMOS

4. I Don’t Want No Romance*

5. Rock N’ Rolls Royce*

6. Star*

RARITIES

7. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

8. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

9. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

11. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

LIVE IN PARIS – L’Olympia – May 22, 1976*

13. Deuce

14. Strutter

15. Flaming Youth

16. Hotter Than Hell

*Previously Unreleased

DELUXE EDITION 2LP TRACK LIST:

LP ONE

DESTROYER

Original Album Remastered

Side One

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King of The Night Time World

3. God of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

Side Two

1. Flaming Youth

2. Sweet Pain

3. Shout It Out Loud

4. Beth

5. Do You Love Me?

LP TWO

Side Three

PAUL STANLEY DEMOS

1. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

2. Detroit Rock City*

3. Love Is Alright*

GENE SIMMONS DEMOS

4. I Don’t Want No Romance*

5. Rock N’ Rolls Royce*

6. Star*

Side Four

RARITIES

1. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

2. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

3. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

4. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

5. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

6. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

*Previously Unreleased

DOLBY ATMOS – STREAMING

DESTROYER: *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit

1. Detroit Rock City

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. God Of Thunder

4. Great Expectations

5. Flaming Youth

6. Sweet Pain

7. Shout It Out Loud

8. Beth

9. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic Mix)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Previously unreleased

Unboxing the Deluxe Edition 45th Anniversary KISS, Destroyer Box Set