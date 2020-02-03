KISS Planning to Release Biopic in 2021

KISS manager Doc McGhee has announced that a biopic on the legendary rock band will hopefully be released in 2021. McGhee laid out the band’s plans during an interview with Mitch Lafon, where he also discussed a fresh KISS documentary coming soon.

McGhee was also once the manager for Motley Crue, who experienced gigantic success with their 2019 Netflix biopic, The Dirt. With Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody making over $1 billion at the box office and Elton John’s Rocketman raking in $200 million, KISS are out to make their own film with actors portraying the New York City icons.

“I can tell you it’s with Mark Canton (300 / Immortals). He’s a great, great producer and a really great guy,’ McGhee says. “Hopefully in the next week we’ll have a company behind it, we’ll start finishing the script and hopefully by the time we end, we’ll have a movie finished for July of next year.”

McGhee wasn’t a fan of The Dirt, criticizing the decision to bring in Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. “So for us now, for a biopic, like a Bohemian Rhapsody or something like that, it’s important to make sure you have the right partners, and you don’t get Jackass. You get something that’s true to what KISS is.”

Watch the interview with Doc McGhee below and stay tuned for more news on KISS’ upcoming biopic.