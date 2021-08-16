KISS Officially Announce New Las Vegas Residency for 2021-2022

The "End of the Road" tour will settle down in Sin City for a few weeks to finish out 2021 and start off 2022. KISS have announced plans for a new Las Vegas residency that will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood's Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The residency will include 12 shows that will kick off Dec. 29 and wrap Feb. 5. KISS Army fan club members can look into special VIP packages and pre-sale ticketing starting Aug. 17 at 10AM local time via the band's website.

The December dates will be Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, with the New Year's Eve show certain to be a hot ticket. The group will also play the theater Jan. 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, as well as Feb. 2, 4 and 5.

Gene Simmons recently leaked the news of the residency during an interview at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas while on site to preview his collection of sketches and paintings, dubbed 'ArtWorks.'

The general public on-sale date is this Friday (Aug. 20) at 10AM local time, with tickets available through Ticketmaster.