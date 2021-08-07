Gene Simmons Confirms KISS Will Begin Las Vegas Residency in December

KISS had originally lined up the last leg of their "The End of the Road" farewell tour to conclude in the fall of 2021, but the pandemic prolonged their retirement plans. Now, Gene Simmons has confirmed the band will begin another Las Vegas residency in late December, which will spill into 2022.

Although the dates have not officially been announced, Simmons leaked the news during an interview at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes in New York while on site to preview his collection of sketches and paintings, dubbed 'ArtWorks.'

In the video clip below, Simmons was asked if KISS would ever be returning to 'Sin City' for another residency, to which the bassist and co-vocalist replied. "We are."

He continued, telling the reporter, "My favorite band, who wears more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore, are gonna be at... where are we going to be? Actually, no, it's Zappos [Theater at Planet Hollywood], God bless you, in Las Vegas starting December 27th. That's right, even through New Year's. And we'll be here through February, but in the middle of the KISS tour that's going around the world."

The video clips continued for a few seconds after Simmons said this, but the audio was not available despite Simmons and the reporter still engaging in back and forth chatter.

When KISS do make their return to Vegas for another residency, it will be the first time since their nine-date run at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2014. A concert film, KISS Rocks Vegas, which chronicled their stay, was later released in 2016.

Just don't expect Peter Criss or Ace Frehley to make their return to the band. Paul Stanley recently called such an event "impossible."

