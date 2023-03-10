KISS’ Paul Stanley Back on Bicycle After Fracturing Hip in Crash

KISS vocalist Paul Stanley is back in the bike saddle after an accident last month left him with a fractured hip and a banged up knee.

The 71-year-old musician recently posted a new snap online of himself in a bicycle helmet, offering an update on his health to fans. "Bike Crash Last Month! First ride today since fracturing my hip and banging up my knee. It feels awesome to be back. Life is for living," wrote Stanley on Thursday (March 9).

The musician did not disclose anything further about the incident that initially led to his injuries, but getting back on the bicycle would lead you to believe that his recovery from the incident is going well.

That's not the only health issue that Stanley has been dealing with as just last month he posted about undergoing a procedure to help alleviate the bone spurs in his foot. In the posting, the singer was laying on a couch with an open souled wrap around his foot.

He commented at the time, "BONE SPURS!! They really hurt. Just ask Shaq! They're gone now. How do you get rid of them?? They cut open your skin and GRIND THEM OFF!! 2 weeks and I'll be fine."

Luckily, Stanley has had some time off from the road to deal with his aches and pains. At present, the musician is expected to return to the stage for the next leg of KISS' "End of the Road" tour on April 12 in Manaus, Brazil.

Just last week, the members of KISS appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show to reveal the final leg of the long-running world tour as well as the destination and dates of their final shows. The band will conclude the "End of the Road" tour with a two-night stand in their hometown of New York at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2 of this year.

The trek also features a number of other North American tour stops and you can get your tickets to see KISS right here.