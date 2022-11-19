Kix Drummer Reportedly Carried From Stage After Medical Emergency

Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant was reportedly carried offstage last night (Nov. 19) after suffering a medical emergency onstage. The band were performing at the Tally Ho Theatre in Leesburg, Virginia, with multiple reports from the show commenting on the incident.

Metal Sludge spoke with one source at the show who stated, "He was carried off and we're waiting on word from paramedics." The source added, "It happened right after his drum solo, and the band was about to start 'Cold Blood.'"

One fan wrote on Facebook, "I was just watching Kix live at Tally-Ho in Leesburg, VA. The drummer Jimmy Chalfant collapsed on stage just before the start of the last song. Lights came on, 911 was called and the show was over. Prayers for Jimmy."

Per Metal Sludge, Chalfant had previously experienced a heart attack in September of 2021.

No word on Chalfant's condition had been given at press time.