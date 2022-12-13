Styx + Kix to Headline 2023 M3 Festival, 14 Other Acts Announced

You can add the annual M3 Rock Festival to the rocking music events now revealing their lineups for 2023. Over the weekend of May 6 and 7, Styx and Kix will head up a stellar bill of classic hard rock and metal acts.

The Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. will once again play host to the M3 Festival, with the event enjoying its fourteenth year of operation this coming year.

Styx will headline the opening night on May 6, finishing out a day that includes sets from Extreme, Winger, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, Britny Fox, Child's Play and Count's 77.

Then Kix will close out the weekend on May 7, after a day that includes performances from Warrant, Great White, Loudness, Steven Adler, Firehouse, L.A. Guns, Vixen and Mike Tramp (of White Lion).

Each year, VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly. Two-day and VIP packages go on sale this Friday (Dec.16) at 12N ET through ticketmaster.com. If available, single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

For additional festival information, be sure to check out the M3 Rock Fest website.

m3 festival 2023