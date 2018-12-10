Korn, Tool + Foo Fighters Lead Inaugural 2019 Epicenter Festival

It's on! The newly created Rockingham Festival Grounds in Richmond County, North Carolina is the place to be in early May for the inaugural Epicenter Festival. The three-day music event is being launched by Danny Wimmer Presents and will find Korn, Tool and Foo Fighters leading the way May 10-12.

In all over 65 acts will play on four stages at this year's event, with Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Bring Me the Horizon, The Prodigy, The Cult, 311, Evanescence, Bush, Live and many more set to play over the course of the three-day weekend.

The fun starts on Friday (May 10) with Korn headlining a bill that includes: Rob Zombie, The Prodigy, Evanescence, Machine Gun Kelly, Meshuggah, Skillet, Beartooth, Mark Lanegan Band, Dorothy, Black Pistol Fire, Zeal & Ardor, Knocked Loose, Slothrust, Hands Like Houses, Hyro The Hero, Wilson, Demob Happy, Amigo The Devil, Vein, Arrested Youth and Black Coffee.

Saturday (May 11) finds Tool in the top spot, with Judas Priest, The Cult, Bush, Black Label Society, Scars On Broadway, Yelawolf, Circa Survive, Motionless In White, Starset, Memphis May Fire, Badflower, Issues, Grandson, High On Fire, Wage War, Crobot, Sylar, Counterfeit., Dirty Honey, Shvpes, Pretty Vicious, Alien Weaponry and Hyde all set to play.

The festival wraps on Sunday (May 12) with Foo Fighters set to deliver an epic performance following a day that also includes Bring Me The Horizon, 311, +Live+, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Architects, Fever 333, Tom Morello, Reignwolf, Yungblud, The Glorious Sons, H09909, Scarlxrd, While She Sleeps, Basement, Movements, Boston Manor, Teenage Wrist, Cleopatrick and The Dirty Nil.

Korn have fond memories of what playing in North Carolina has meant to their band. They offer, “There are many defining moments that dramatically mark a band’s history, and one such moment in time happened in North Carolina with Korn. N.C. holds a special place in Korn’s heart, as we unexpectedly reunited with our old friend Head. It’s been a great 6+ years with Head back in Korn and we look forward to rocking N.C. again with Foo Fighters, Tool and many other great bands.”

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes adds, “We’re very excited to be playing next year’s Epicenter Festival in Rockingham. It’s a privilege to be sharing a stage alongside some of our favorite acts, and to be back in North Carolina.”

Tickets for Epicenter 2019 will go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at 12N ET via the festival website. General Admission, VIP tickets, and hotel and camping packages for Epicenter also go on sale Friday, December 14 at 12N ET at https://epicenterfestival.com.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer notes, “The creation of the ‘Epicenter of rock n’ roll’ in the heart of North Carolina gives us the ability to expand on the festival experience with enhanced camping amenities, nighttime entertainment with no curfew, and expanded food and beverage offerings, all highlighted by a massive music lineup covering the spectrum of rock, metal and alternative rock music.”

So mark it on your calendar, get your tickets and say you were there for the launch of this prime festival addition. It's May 10-12 at Rockingham, North Carolina's Rockingham Festival Grounds.

