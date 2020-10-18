Veteran rap-rock outfit Kottonmouth Kings are mourning the death of co-founder/rapper Steven "Saint Dog" Thronson. Though a cause of death was not revealed, the band confirmed that the musician died on Tuesday (Oct 13) at the age of 44.

"We will miss you and your big heart," stated the group. "You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive through your music. Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving. #RIPSaintDog"

The mourning continued through the week with bandmate D-Loc posting a tearful video salute to the musician, reflecting back to their youth and expressing how difficult it was to come to terms with the death. The group also posted a throwback photo from the early days as well.

"Saint Dog" not only appeared on multiple albums with the group, but also issued three solo albums before reuniting with the band on 2018's Kingdom Come album. The band broke out in 1998 with their Royal Highness album, featuring the single "Dogs Life."

The band is also selling special merchandise in honor of Thronson with the proceeds helping his family take care of the funeral and set his final affairs in order. Head here to pick up the shirt or donate.