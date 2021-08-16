L.A. Guns have been on an impressive studio run in recent years, keeping the momentum moving forward with the announcement of their new album, Checkered Past, in tandem with the release of the first single, "Knock Me Down."

The 11-track effort is due Nov. 12 through Frontiers Music SRL and will serve as the successor to 2019's The Devil You Know, continuing a streak one of new record every other year since 2017.

"Knock Me Down," the seventh song in the Checkered Past track listing, perfectly toes the line between hard rock and classic metal, supported by bright, rhythmic chord progressions that give the track a loose sway against a more rigid and anthemic drum beat, creating a brilliant sense of tension.

Listen to the new song toward the bottom of the page, where you'll also find the Checkered Past artwork and track listing.

For guitarist Tracii Guns, the forthcoming L.A. Guns records marks his second release of 2021, having teamed up with Stryper singer Michael Sweet on their new project Sunbomb, which embraces a traditional heavy metal feel with touches of vintage doom metal.

L.A. Guns, "Knock Me Down" Lyrics

How ‘bout you rethink

How you been messing it around

Don’t need no middle man

You got the top of the mount You knock me down

Knock me down, baby

I’m ready to rise You knock me down

Take your shot, baby

I’m ready to rise Say my name

Cause you’re in my house

I’m a long time gone

Working my way back here And I’ve never been stronger Stand back

‘Bout to get a smack

Think you can hold me down Like that

Teach you how to act

I don’t wanna see you now

Don’t come around What are you doin’, doin’ to me

You never get me to stop a thing

I know your demons, your boogey man

You know that gives me the power jack You knock me down

Knock me down, baby

I’m ready to rise You knock me down

Try your best, baby

I’m ready to rise Say my name

Cause you’re in my house

I’m a long time gone

Working my way back here And I’ve never been stronger Stand back

‘Bout to get a smack

Think you can hold me down Like that

Teach you how to act

I don’t wanna see you now Not so funny

If we have a run-in

I can say the odds in my favor No more jokin’

Save your train token

Get yourself out of my neighborhood You knock me down

Knock me down, baby

I’m ready to rise You knock me down

Knock me down, baby

I’m ready to rise You knock me down

Knock me down, baby

I’m ready to rise You knock me down

Take your shot, baby

I’m ready to rise

L.A. Guns, "Knock Me Down"

L.A. Guns, Checkered Past Album Art + Track Listing

Frontiers Music SRL

01. "Cannonball"

02. "Bad Luck Charm"

03. "Living Right Now"

04. "Get Along"

05. "If It's Over Now"

06. "Better Than You"

07. "Knock Me Down"

08. "Dog"

09. "Let You Down"

10. "That Ain’t Why"

11. "Physical Itch"