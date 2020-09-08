Lars Ulrich: Metallica Working on ‘Lots of Material to Share With the World’

Metallica have "lots of material to share with the world" soon, drummer Lars Ulrich recently explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

However, the group's new music may not arrive in the form of an album, judging by Ulrich's suggestions from the interview that emerged earlier this month. While sharing some of his favorite tunes with Apple listeners on a special "At Home With Lars Ulrich From Metallica" internet radio station, the musician outlined the legendary metal outfit's general plans for the near future.

"We're looking forward to what's next," Ulrich explained. "We've spent a few of the summer months trading riffs, trading ideas, throwing creative thoughts back and forth through Zoom calls, and through other technologies. And we're looking forward to getting to it."

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has given Metallica the opportunity to review their strategy for issuing fresh material. And Ulrich hints that the band's new stuff will arrive sooner than later — with an urgency meant to serve fans in the most direct manner available.

"It's just a matter of the practicals and being able to sort of figure out how to get it going as quick as possible," the Metallica member added, according to Blabbermouth.

He continued, "We are trying to find any possible ways to connect with our fans and with the Metallica family. And I think that a positive coming out of these five dark months is that it's forcing you to just rethink what you know and what we're so used to. So a new world order calls for new experimental times and shenanigans. So let's see how it plays out."

Just days prior, Ulrich mentioned that Metallica might start recording this fall. In August, a chat with frontman James Hetfield revealed that the singer and guitarist had newly written "tons of material" for the act.

See some of Ulrich's Apple Music interview below.