WATCH: Lars Ulrich’s Son Is a Phenomenal Drummer

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has faced his share of criticism over the years, despite his role in setting the tempo for the biggest band in metal history. Ulrich may not be the most technical percussionist, but his son Myles sure is, and the proof can be found in this wild Beatles cover.

Following an interview with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, where Ulrich said there's a good chance Metallica could write a new album in quarantine, Ulrich declined to perform in favor of letting his sons Myles and Layne jam.

Both of Lars’ sons are currently home to ride out the coronavirus epidemic, with both of their schools shutting down in the interest of social distancing. Drummer Myles, 21, has spent two years at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, while Layne, 18, is a freshman at NYU.

After locking themselves in their jam room for 30 minutes, the Ulrich boys emerged with an experimental and highly technical cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” boasting some vicious break beats from Myles.

“It was like this insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version of ‘Eleanor Rigby,'” Lars tells Rolling Stone. “Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it. I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.'”

He adds, “That’s me standing in the corner filming it, going, ‘Holy fuck!'”

Watch Myles and Layne launch into their powerful Beatles cover in the video below.

Lars Ulrich's Sons Cover The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby"