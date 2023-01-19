TJ de Blois, the founding drummer of the heavy 2000s Pennsylvania metalcore outfit A Life Once Lost, has died, according to a post from fellow former bandmate Vadim Taver.

De Blois helped formed A Life Once Lost with Taver in Philadelphia in 1999 but parted ways with the band three years later. He performs on their debut album, 2000's Open Your Mouth for the Speechless... In Case of Those Appointed to Die, and their 2001 EP, The Fourth Plague: Flies. A Life Once Lost disbanded in 2013.

In 2020, de Blois remembered the band on the podcast The New Scene. Hear it near the bottom of this post.

"I can't believe I’m writing this just two weeks after losing another friend," Taver, who played guitar in A Life Once Lost until 2001, writes on Instagram.

"I met TJ de Blois at a show in 1998 and decided immediately I need to be in a band with him and we formed A Life Once Lost very briefly after," he explains. "We spent countless hours hanging out, going to shows, writing music, playing shows, sitting in a van together."

Taver continues, "I have so many things I can say about him, but for now I'll just say that his musical talent was beyond words. Even at 14, I knew he was someone special and I have really great and fond memories with him. Aside from ALOL, he has made great music with Like Lions, Halfway to Holland, Zolof the R&R Destroyer, Colors and countless others."

He adds, "Sending much love to his family and kids. You will be missed my friend."

Loudwire sends condolences to de Blois' family, friends and bandmates.

Vadim Taver Remembers A Life Once Lost's TJ de Blois - Jan. 18, 2023

TJ de Blois on The New Scene - May 11, 2020