Lil Pump Records a Metal Song + People Are Losing Their Minds on Social Media

We've seen rappers dip their toes in heavy metal. Sometimes it works great. For instance, T-Pain's recent cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" got a shout out from none other than Geezer Butler. But other times, well, let's just say that people can be a little cruel. Such is the case for rapper Lil Pump, who just dropped his new song "Pump Rock X Heavy Metal" as part of his Lil Pump 2 album..

Though far from the most popular song on the new album (Eight songs off the record currently have more Spotify plays), it has generated quite a bit of social media chatter both on Twitter and TikTok, where the reactions are well, not good.

In fairness, some of the issue may come from the title. The song goes hard for about 40 seconds, with a driving, more hardcore punk sound with Lil Pump shouting out the lyrics before it pulls back to more of a rap style, though Lil Pump repeatedly reminds the listener, "This that heavy metal shit," while letting us know he's got "slits on all my wrist."

First, take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.

Lil Pump, "Pump Rock X Heavy Metal"

Lil Pump, "Pump Rock X Heavy Metal" Lyrics (per Genius.com)

(CB on the beat)

Yeah (Yeah), yeah

Yeah (Yeah), ayy Pump rock shit (Yeah)

Slit my wrists (Slit)

Fuck that bitch (Uh)

Drop-top whips (Uh, yeah)

Go (Go), go (Yeah), go (Go)

Go (Go), go (Yeah), go (Go)

Pump rock shit (Yeah)

Slit my wrists (Slit)

Fuck that bitch (Uh)

Drop-top whips (Woah, yeah)

Go (Go), go (Yeah), go (Go)

Go (Go), go (Yeah), go (Woah) CB on the beat

Woah (Hoo), Jet

Ooh, Bi-Bighead on the beat

Yeah, yeah, Lil Pump This that heavy metal, put the FN to his temple (Uh)

This that heavy metal, Draco hangin' out my trenchcoat (Woah)

She swallow nut like Jell-O, roll 'em up in cigarello (Uh)

Fifty thousand dollars just to go flood out the Bezel (Uh) This that heavy metal shit, I got slits on all my wrist (Uh)

This that heavy mеtal shit (Woah), I got slits on all my wrist (Uh)

This that heavy metal shit, I got slits on all my wrist (Uh)

This that heavy mеtal shit, I-I got slits on all my wrist I need a emo bitch to cum 'round my dagger dick

O-Only sippin' on Wock'-Wock'-Wock'-Wock', I don't sip no Tris

Pull up, hit him with a Glock-Glock-Glock, I'm a narcissist

Jump in the mosh-mosh-mosh-mosh-mosh, I'ma go stomp a bitch

Uh, look at my diamonds hit, uh, look at what I done did, uh

Crash the Porsche and I crash the Bentley, I'm crashin' all type of whips

She suckin' on me and the whole gang-gang, she suckin' all type of dicks

This that heavy metal, heavy, treat my Lambo like a Chevy

She sellin' pussy on Amazon, woah

I fuck on your bitch with her tampon on (Uh)

Slit wrist, uh, I can not feel shit, uh

If you overdose on Qualitest, then you're a bitch This that heavy metal, put the FN to his temple (Uh)

This that heavy metal, Draco hangin' out my trenchcoat (Woah)

She swallow nut like Jell-O, roll 'em up in cigarello (Uh)

Fifty thousand dollars just to go flood out the Bezel (Uh) This that heavy metal shit, I got slits on all my wrist (Uh)

This that heavy metal shit (Woah), I got slits on all my wrist (Uh)

This that heavy metal shit, I got slits on all my wrist (Uh)

This that heavy metal shit, I-I got slits on all my wrist

The song itself seems to stand out as a stylistic shift on the album, but does allow Lil Pump to take his sound into new territory. And while we typically see a divide of responses when artists take a musical risk, in this case, a majority of the reaction has been negative.

"It's a terrible day to have ears," stated one person, while another person begs, "Please don't call this heavy metal. I don't want Lil Pump recommended when I'm trying to listen to Acid Bath." Another suggested, "This is what ppl who don't listen to heavy metal think heavy metal sounds like."

The responses were a little more split over on TikTok, where the dismay over hearing the song can be viewed over some people's faces, while others enjoyed the punk energy enough to dance their way through the listen. Check out the responses below.