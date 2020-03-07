Linkin Park Need Fans’ Help for ‘Hybrid Theory’ 20th Anniversary Plans

Later this year, Linkin Park's classic debut album, Hybrid Theory, will turn 20. Not keen on waiting until Oct. 24 to celebrate the anniversary, the band will be commemorating the album all year long and need some help from the fans to make it all happen.

While the group has yet to divulge exactly what will come to fruition, they're looking for mementos from their early days, spanning from the couple years pre-dating Hybrid Theory through the end of the tour cycle.

"This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory. We have some special things planned throughout the year and want you to be a part of it," the band wrote on social media (see post below).

Clarifying how fans get involved, Linkin Park explained, "We’re looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merch, flyers, souvenirs and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late '90s through the Hybrid Theory era of 2000-2002."

"Some great examples include (but are not limited to) live concert footage and photos, pictures of band members and signed goodies from LPU meet and greets," the group continued, citing some loose specifics.

If you've got something that meets the criteria, head to this website to contribute. A disclaimer notes that all participants must be at least 18 years old and lists four acceptable file types fans are able to upload.

This year will be further fueled by nostalgia as Grey Daze, the late Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band, have regrouped to re-record some old songs under the Amends album. The record features remastered vocals from Bennington as well as outside contributors who were close to the singer.