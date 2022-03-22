Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ Has Reached One Billion Spotify Streams

Congratulations to Linkin Park, as their mega hit "Numb" has now reached one billion streams on Spotify. It's their second song to hit the benchmark, after "In the End" did so last June and become the first nu-metal song to join the billions club.

"Numb" is from the band's 2003 sophomore album Meteora, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has sold over 27 million copies worldwide. Though "Numb" has reached one billion streams on Spotify after "In the End," it was their first song to surpass one billion views on YouTube back in 2018 — and now has over 1.7 billion. "In the End" accumulated one billion YouTube views two years later.

One of Linkin Park's biggest songs, "Numb" had a profound impact on pop culture, especially due to the subject matter shedding light on mental health, and it was even re-worked with Jay-Z as "Numb/Encore." The rapper performed the song during many of his concerts after the untimely death of Chester Bennington in 2017.

"Mental health is a real thing. You never know what people are going through, and you think because they’re performers and he sold 14 million records – that doesn’t equate to happiness. Money or fame doesn’t mean anything if you’re not happy inside," Jay-Z told Rolling Stone in September of 2017.

The track now joins "In the End" in Spotify's "Billions Club" playlist, which houses other rock songs including Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army," The Eagles' "Hotel California," The Killers' "Mr. Brightside," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Oasis' "Wonderwall," Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" and several by Queen.

