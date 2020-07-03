Linkin Park’s ‘In the End’ Passes One Billion Views on YouTube

Linkin Park’s music video for “In the End” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, making it one of the only rock or metal videos to cross the nine-digit mark. “In the End” is Linkin Park’s second video to cross a billion views, after “Numb” surpassed the massive milestone in late 2018.

Contrary to some fans’ memory, “In the End” was not the lead single from Hybrid Theory, though it was undoubtedly the biggest. “In the End” was released in October 2000, one month after the debut of “One Step Closer.”

The monumental cut dropped on October 24, the same day Hybrid Theory was released. The album’s first-week sales, largely on the back of “One Step Closer,” didn’t do gigantic numbers at first, selling 50,000 copies in its first week. However, once “In the End” began spinning on heavy rotation, the album soon went gold and eventually propelled Hybrid Theory to sell 4.8 million copies in 2001 alone, making it the most successful album of the year.

As of this posting, Hybrid Theory has sold over 27 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling debut album of the 21st century.

Interestingly enough, vocalist Chester Bennington didn’t like “In the End” at first. “I didn't even want it to be on the record, honestly,” he told V Music over a decade later. “How wrong could I have possibly been? I basically decided at that point I don't know what the fuck I'm talking about, so I leave that to other people who are actually talented at somehow picking songs that people are going to like the most … now I love 'In The End' and I think it's such a great song.”

According to Setlist.fm, “In the End” is the most-played Linkin Park song in the band’s concert history, having been performed a total of 747 times; just four more than “One Step Closer.”

Check out the lyrics to "In the End" below [via Genius]:

“In the End” now joins iconic videos like Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” the Cranberries’ “Zombie," Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in YouTube’s one billion views club.

