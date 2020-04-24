Congrats to The Cranberries, who now have just the third music videos from the '90s to surpass the one billion views mark on YouTube. The band did it with the "Zombie," the Samuel Bayer-directed clip from their second studio album, No Need to Argue.

As of press time, the clip had amassed 1,001,867,371 views on YouTube. There was a message accompanying the video, which stated, "Celebrating ONE BILLION VIEWS!! Remastered in HD!! (up to 4K) THANK YOU TO ALL THE FANS FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN!!"

In addition to being the third video from the '90s to surpass the billion views mark, "Zombie" is also the sixth video from the 20th century to reach the milestone. The "Zombie" clip has averaged over 170,000 daily views so far in 2020, according to YouTube.

The clip alternates between black-and-white shot band performances taking place on the streets of Belfast, Ireland notably with backdrops showing the country's internal strife with murals from various warring parliamentary organizations and staged shots of a gold makeup covered Dolores O'Riordan performing in front of a giant cross.

The chart-topping alt-rock song received a resurgence in 2018 when rock group Bad Wolves covered the song and released it in tribute to O'Riordan, who was going to appear on the song but died just before her recording session. The band's Wayne Isham-shot video paid tribute to the original, featuring a model covered in gold makeup paint like O'Riordan.

The Cranberries, "Zombie"