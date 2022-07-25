Rock + Metal Artists Who Were Replaced Before Their Band Got Famous

When you're in an up-and-coming band, all you want to do is make it. The only thing you are concerned with is getting better and better so that your band can one day hit the big time, whether it's getting on the tour of a lifetime, signing a major label deal or having your song on the radio.

The early days of a band can be rough though. Most groups who are in their infancy are still trying to find their ideal sound, look and lineup, which can lead to a revolving door of members before commercial success has been reached.

We've decided to take a look at some rather unlucky musicians who were replaced right before their band got famous. In at least one case though, things actually worked out quite well!

Rockers Who Were Replaced Before Their Bands Got Famous For some, it worked out just fine. Others might regret their decision!

