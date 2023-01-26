30 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2023

1993 was a pivotal year in rock and metal music, a year in which alt-rock thrived, grunge evolved and in the underground of heavy music some influential records were coming from the metal subgenres. It's hard to believe it's been 30 years, but these albums have stood the test of time and still sound great today.

Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins were all on their second albums, staking a claim at the top of the rock world. Meanwhile veteran acts such as Aerosmith, Meat Loaf and U2 were keeping rock front and center in the mainstream as well. It was also a year that introduced us to future stars Radiohead and Tool.

Plus, on the heavier side of music, we got key, game-changing albums from Type O Negative, Sleep, Cynic, Carcass, Morbid Angel, Sepultura and more.

So let's turn back that calendar 30 years and show some appreciation for the stellar output of rock and metal acts from the year 1993 in the gallery below.