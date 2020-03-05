DOOM Eternal will finally arrive on March 20, and for the game’s soundtrack, compositional mastermind Mick Gordon recruited a heavy metal choir to increase DOOM’s brutality to God Mode.

Gordon put out an open casting call for anyone with the right pipes, and quite the group showed up in Austin, Texas. Amongst the vocalists was Static-X / Ministry’s Tony Campos, Aborted’s Sven de Caluwe, Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton and late Tengger Cavalry frontman Nature Ganganbaigal.

Creating a demonic circle around a couple dozen candles, the vocalists screamed ancient chants in unison, adding vicious depth to Gordon’s experimental djent soundtrack. “They’re just as much a part of the process as any of us,” Gordon raves. “They’re the ones who have kept DOOM going for 25 years.”

“Being part of the DOOM soundtrack feels pretty legendary,” Sven de Caluwe says, while Tony Campos adds, “I had to be a part of this, man. Are you kidding me? I grew up with DOOM. I got to play a little bit on the Atari Jaguar. I bought every edition; one of my favorite games of all time, and I love the soundtrack.”

The original DOOM games were “heavily inspired” by rock and metal bands, including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer and Alice in Chains.

Listen to chunks of DOOM Eternal’s epic heavy metal choir in the preview below. To pre-order the game, click here.