After a long year without any live shows, concerts are finally back and to help celebrate their return, Live Nation are offering $20 "All-In" tickets for nearly 1,000 shows featuring dozens of artists, such as Slipknot, Korn, Judas Priest, Megadeth, Alice Cooper and so many more.

The ability to purchase these discounted tickets will only be available for a limited time or while supplies last, starting on July 28 at 12PM ET.

An exclusive T-Mobile/Sprint pre-sale will start one day earlier on July 27 at 12PM ET where music fans can snag tickets for a full 24 hours in advance of the general public on-sale date through "T-Mobile Tuesdays." For more pre-sale information, visit the mobile carrier's website.

View the list of participating artists below, which includes a number of high-profile rock and metal artists, as well as others from the worlds of pop, country R&B, hip-hop, Latin and more, and to score your $20 "All-In" tickets, head to here.

Participating Artists — Live Nation $20 "All-In" Concert Ticket Sale

311

3 Doors Down

Alanis Morissette

Alice Cooper

Brad Paisley

Brett Eldredge

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Coheed and Cambria

Dierks Bentley

Florida Georgia Line

Hall & Oates

Jason Aldean

Jonas Brothers

Judas Priest

Kings of Leon

KISS

Korn

Lady A

Lil Baby

Lindsey Stirling

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Megadeth

NF

Pitbull

Primus

Rise Against

Rod Wave

Slipknot

The Black Crowes

The Doobie Brothers

Thomas Rhett

Trippie Redd

Zac Brown Band