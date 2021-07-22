Live Nation’s $20 Ticket Sale – Slipknot, Korn, Judas Priest, Megadeth + A Lot More
After a long year without any live shows, concerts are finally back and to help celebrate their return, Live Nation are offering $20 "All-In" tickets for nearly 1,000 shows featuring dozens of artists, such as Slipknot, Korn, Judas Priest, Megadeth, Alice Cooper and so many more.
The ability to purchase these discounted tickets will only be available for a limited time or while supplies last, starting on July 28 at 12PM ET.
An exclusive T-Mobile/Sprint pre-sale will start one day earlier on July 27 at 12PM ET where music fans can snag tickets for a full 24 hours in advance of the general public on-sale date through "T-Mobile Tuesdays." For more pre-sale information, visit the mobile carrier's website.
View the list of participating artists below, which includes a number of high-profile rock and metal artists, as well as others from the worlds of pop, country R&B, hip-hop, Latin and more, and to score your $20 "All-In" tickets, head to here.
Participating Artists — Live Nation $20 "All-In" Concert Ticket Sale
311
3 Doors Down
Alanis Morissette
Alice Cooper
Brad Paisley
Brett Eldredge
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Coheed and Cambria
Dierks Bentley
Florida Georgia Line
Hall & Oates
Jason Aldean
Jonas Brothers
Judas Priest
Kings of Leon
KISS
Korn
Lady A
Lil Baby
Lindsey Stirling
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Megadeth
NF
Pitbull
Primus
Rise Against
Rod Wave
Slipknot
The Black Crowes
The Doobie Brothers
Thomas Rhett
Trippie Redd
Zac Brown Band