How to Get $25 Tickets to Over 3,800 Live Nation Concerts for One Week Only
Live Nation has just announced this year's Concert Week, which will afford fans the ability to purchase tickets to over 3,800 shows for just $25 (pre-tax) and, yes, that includes all associated ticketing fees as well.
The deal is open to shows in North American from May 10-16 and is a surefire way to ease the burden of attending high-price concerts that have become rather standard since live music roared back in the wake of the pandemic. One of the rare exceptions to these exorbitant prices that have led to massive revenue swells for Live Nation is, of course, The Cure, who worked tirelessly to ensure their fans can purchase "affordable" tickets.
So, if you've been holding back on buying tickets to see your favorite bands because of the price, mid-May will be the time to strike for a chance to enhance your summer.
Fans of all genres will benefit and, further down this page, you can see a list of dozens of rock and metal artists with the $25 ticket offer. And that's not nearly all of the participating events either! To find out which shows are part of Concert Week, head to the dedicated Live Nation webpage where you can also filter your search by participating events, venues or artists.
There's even a pre-sale through Verizon and Rakuten beginning May 9 from 10AM ET through 11:59PM ET that same day, while supplies last.
Again, this $25 price includes all fees upfront and the only change in the price you can expect is added tax at the checkout page. All tickets are available while inventory lasts.
Fees have been such a point of frustration for ticket buyers that President Joe Biden and his administration issued a call late last year for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to crack down on "hidden" and "junk" fees. The President said they are "unfair, deceptive and add up."
Meanwhile, Ticketmaster (owned by Live Nation) is trying to salvage their reputation by educating lawmakers on what these fees are. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino also addressed ticket prices and fees recently, suggesting the "all-in" model which includes fees in the ticket total instead of getting an unwelcome surprise at the checkout screen could be the way to go moving forward.
Rock + Metal Artists With $25 'Concert Week' Tickets
3 Doors Down
5 Seconds of Summer
The All-American Rejects + New Found Glory
Avatar
Avenged Sevenfold
Babymetal + Dethklok
Beartooth + Trivium
Breaking Benjamin
Def Leppard + Motley Crue
Disturbed
The Doobie Brothers
Dream Theater
Electric Callboy
Fall Out Boy
Foreigner
Garbage + Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Ghost
Godsmack + Staind
Incubus
Jelly Roll
Jimmy Eat World + Manchester Orchestra
Lynyrd Skynyrd + ZZ Top
Maneskin
Mudvayne
Nickelback
The Offspring
The Original Misfits
Pantera
Rob Zombie + Alice Cooper
Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Main, PVRIS
Shinedown
The Smashing Pumpkins
Tarja
Volbeat
W.A.S.P.
The Warning
Waterparks
Weezer
Yellowcard
Yungblud
+ a LOT more