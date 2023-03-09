The Cure Announce First North American Tour Since 2016 + Are Trying to Block Scalpers From Buying Tickets
It's official — goth rock/new wave legends The Cure will embark on a North American tour this year, their first continental run since 2016.
Dubbed the "Shows of a Lost World" tour, the 30-date jaunt will kick off on May 10 in New Orleans, trekking through several major markets in the U.S. and Canada with things wrapping up on June 1 in Miami.
Opening each night are The Twilight Sad, a post-punk/indie rock group from Scotland who have been on the road with The Cure on previous tours. It also happens to be the 20th anniversary since their formation, so perhaps a special set is in order as they also continue to promote their most recent album, 2019's It Won/t Be Like This All the Time.
The Cure, meanwhile, are expected to release a new album this year, which will be their first studio effort since 2008's 4:13 Dream. Last year, fans were even treated to a couple of new songs live, which are presumably on the forthcoming Songs of a Lost World album, the title which frontman Robert Smith confirmed earlier in 2022. He also forecasted a fall 2022 release, so fans have really been on edge waiting for this new record.
READ MORE: The Cure Debut Two New Songs at 2022 Tour Kickoff, Their First New Music Since 2008
See the complete list of dates below.
Per The Cure's website, tickets will be available on March 15 via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale, which requires registration to access. "We have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limited inflated resale prices are being supported by our ticketing partners," the band also confirmed.
The Cure 2023 North American Tour Dates With The Twilight Sad
May 10 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
May 12 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
May 13 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 14 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
May 16 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
May 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ NICU Amphitheatre
May 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
May 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
May 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
May 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 02 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
June 04 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 06 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
June 08 — Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
June 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
June 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 22 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 24 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
June 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
June 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
June 01 — Miami, Fla. @ Miami-Dade Arena
