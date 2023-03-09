The Cure Announce First North American Tour Since 2016 + Are Trying to Block Scalpers From Buying Tickets

It's official — goth rock/new wave legends The Cure will embark on a North American tour this year, their first continental run since 2016.

Dubbed the "Shows of a Lost World" tour, the 30-date jaunt will kick off on May 10 in New Orleans, trekking through several major markets in the U.S. and Canada with things wrapping up on June 1 in Miami.

Opening each night are The Twilight Sad, a post-punk/indie rock group from Scotland who have been on the road with The Cure on previous tours. It also happens to be the 20th anniversary since their formation, so perhaps a special set is in order as they also continue to promote their most recent album, 2019's It Won/t Be Like This All the Time.

The Cure, meanwhile, are expected to release a new album this year, which will be their first studio effort since 2008's 4:13 Dream. Last year, fans were even treated to a couple of new songs live, which are presumably on the forthcoming Songs of a Lost World album, the title which frontman Robert Smith confirmed earlier in 2022. He also forecasted a fall 2022 release, so fans have really been on edge waiting for this new record.

See the complete list of dates below.

Per The Cure's website, tickets will be available on March 15 via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale, which requires registration to access. "We have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limited inflated resale prices are being supported by our ticketing partners," the band also confirmed.

The Cure 2023 North American Tour Dates With The Twilight Sad

May 10 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

May 12 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

May 13 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 14 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 16 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

May 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ NICU Amphitheatre

May 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

May 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

May 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

May 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 02 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

June 04 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 06 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 08 — Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

June 11 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

June 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 22 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 24 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

June 25 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

June 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

June 01 — Miami, Fla. @ Miami-Dade Arena

