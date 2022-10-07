The Cure Debut Two New Songs at Tour Kickoff, Their First New Music Since 2008

At their tour kickoff in Latvia yesterday (Oct. 6), The Cure debuted a pair of brand new songs — "Alone" and "Endsong" — and it's their first new music since releasing 4:13 Dream in 2008.

Earlier this year, frontman Robert Smith confirmed the title of the group's forthcoming record to be Songs of a Lost World and it was initially suggested that the record would be out by the start of their European tour in October. Well, the tour has officially commenced and we still don't have a that new record, but fans will certainly welcome live renditions of fresh material as a consolation prize for now.

Not much else has been revealed regarding Songs of a Lost World, but The Cure opening their first live performance in three years with "Alone" seems to indicate that some progress is being made regarding the eventual release of the 4:13 Dream successor.

The Cure played a 25 songs set and bookended the pre-encore part of the show with the new tracks. It should be noted that it can't be confirmed if these are the complete and official song titles — they reflect what appeared on the printed setlist and artists will sometimes abbreviate song titles on these sheets.

Watch fan-filmed footage of "Alone" and "Endsong" below and view the complete setlist from the opening night of the tour as well.

“It’ll be worth the wait. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but then I would say that. I’m not doing an Oasis when I say that, ‘IT’S THE BEST FOOKIN’ ALBUM’. A lot of the songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it’s taken me a while," Smith said in May (via Rolling Stone UK). He also teased that it would be an "upbeat" record.

The Cure Setlist - Oct. 6, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Alone" (World debut, title as listed on setlist)

02. "Pictures of You"

03. "Closedown"

04. "A Night Like This"

05. "Lovesong"

06. "Trust" (First time since 2016)

07. "Burn"

08. "Fascination Street"

09. "Push"

10. "In Between Days"

11. "Play for Today"

12. "A Forest"

13. "Want"

14. "Shake Dog Shake"

15. "39"

16. "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea"

17. "Endsong" (World debut, title as listed on setlist)

Encore:

18. "Plainsong"

19. "Disintegration"

Encore 2:

20. "Lullaby"

21. "Close to Me"

22. "The Walk"

23. "Friday I’m in Love"

24. "Just Like Heaven"

25. "Boys Don’t Cry"

The Cure, "Alone" (Live)

The Cure, "Endsong" (Live)

