Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA + More
It's here! The lineup for Chicago's Riot Fest has arrived, pulling in some big name rock talent with Foo Fighters, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie among this year's headliners.
Now in its 18th year, Riot Fest will take over Chicago's Douglass Park the weekend of Sept. 15-17 and what a lineup they have in store. In addition to the previously announced headliners, other top-billed acts include Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and plenty more.
As it stands, Foo Fighters and Turnstile will head up the Friday performances (Sept. 15), with The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age leading Saturday (Sept. 16) and The Cure and The Mars Volta closing things out on Sunday (Sept. 17).
Check out the full talent lineup below:
2023 Riot Fest Lineup
070 Shake
100 Gecs
AFI
Ani DiFranco
Balance and Composure
Bayside
Bearings
Black Angels
Bowling for Soup
Braid
Caroline Rose
Cassyette
CK Vassi
Code Orange
Corey Feldman
Cults
The Cure
Death Cab for Cutie
Death Grips
Drain
Earth Crisis
Empire State Bastard
Enola Gay
Enter Shikari
Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
Fade ‘Em All
Fake Names
FEA
Finch
Fleshwater
Flogging Molly
Foo Fighters
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Free Throw
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Gorilla Biscuits
H2O
Hawthorne Heights
Head Automatica
High Vis
Hotline TNT
Insane Clown Posse
Jehnny Beth
Just Friends
Just Mustard
Kim Gordon
LS Dunes
The Mars Volta
Microwave
Mr. Bungle
Nothing
nothing,nowhere.
Olivia Jean
Origami Angel
Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Pennywise
Pinkshift
Plosivs
Pool Kids
Postal Service
PUP
Quasi
Queens of the Stone Age
Quicksand
Ride
Rival Schools
Say Anything
Screaming Females
Silverstein
Sleep Token
Sludgeworth
Snapcase
Spitalfield
Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
Tegan and Sara
The Aquadolls
The Bobby Lees
The Breeders
The Bronx
The Dresden Dolls
The Exploited
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
The Used
The Wrecks
Thursday
Total Chaos
Turnstile
Viagra Boys
Warpaint
White Reaper
Yard Act
Young Culture
In addition to the stellar music lineup, fans can look forward to other entertainment as well with freak shows, Lucha Libre wrestling matches, panel discussions, late night shows, carnival rides, arcade games and a wedding chapel planned to make for a fun-filled weekend.
READ MORE: Totally Unforgettable Dave Grohl Moments
Tickets will go on sale today (May 16) at 10AM CT. Be sure to get yours here.