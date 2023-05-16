It's here! The lineup for Chicago's Riot Fest has arrived, pulling in some big name rock talent with Foo Fighters, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie among this year's headliners.

Now in its 18th year, Riot Fest will take over Chicago's Douglass Park the weekend of Sept. 15-17 and what a lineup they have in store. In addition to the previously announced headliners, other top-billed acts include Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and plenty more.

As it stands, Foo Fighters and Turnstile will head up the Friday performances (Sept. 15), with The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age leading Saturday (Sept. 16) and The Cure and The Mars Volta closing things out on Sunday (Sept. 17).

Check out the full talent lineup below:

2023 Riot Fest Lineup

070 Shake

100 Gecs

AFI

Ani DiFranco

Balance and Composure

Bayside

Bearings

Black Angels

Bowling for Soup

Braid

Caroline Rose

Cassyette

CK Vassi

Code Orange

Corey Feldman

Cults

The Cure

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Grips

Drain

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Enola Gay

Enter Shikari

Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress

Fade ‘Em All

Fake Names

FEA

Finch

Fleshwater

Flogging Molly

Foo Fighters

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Free Throw

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Gorilla Biscuits

H2O

Hawthorne Heights

Head Automatica

High Vis

Hotline TNT

Insane Clown Posse

Jehnny Beth

Just Friends

Just Mustard

Kim Gordon

LS Dunes

The Mars Volta

Microwave

Mr. Bungle

Nothing

nothing,nowhere.

Olivia Jean

Origami Angel

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Pennywise

Pinkshift

Plosivs

Pool Kids

Postal Service

PUP

Quasi

Queens of the Stone Age

Quicksand

Ride

Rival Schools

Say Anything

Screaming Females

Silverstein

Sleep Token

Sludgeworth

Snapcase

Spitalfield

Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

Tegan and Sara

The Aquadolls

The Bobby Lees

The Breeders

The Bronx

The Dresden Dolls

The Exploited

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

The Used

The Wrecks

Thursday

Total Chaos

Turnstile

Viagra Boys

Warpaint

White Reaper

Yard Act

Young Culture

In addition to the stellar music lineup, fans can look forward to other entertainment as well with freak shows, Lucha Libre wrestling matches, panel discussions, late night shows, carnival rides, arcade games and a wedding chapel planned to make for a fun-filled weekend.

Tickets will go on sale today (May 16) at 10AM CT. Be sure to get yours here.