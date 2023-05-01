Totally Unforgettable Dave Grohl Moments – Playing the Devil in ‘Tenacious D’ + More

Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Dave Grohl just might be the most heartwarming rock musician in the world and here, we look back at some truly and totally unforgettable moments from over the years.

Grohl has the Midas touch, only instead of gold, everything he puts his fingerprints on turns into something cool. And what could ever be cooler than being cast as the metal-loving devil in Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny? As you'll see in the Loud List video below, getting into the full costume and makeup was no easy task and required a lot of patience and dedication from Grohl. It made for one of the most iconic scenes in rock and metal related movies though, so it all seems pretty worth it.

Going from devil to troll — a fun-loving prankster, not the under-the-bridge creature — Grohl and the rest of the Foos famously had some fun antagonizing the intolerant, exceptionally right wing Westboro Baptist Church Christian extremist group, with a full band rig rolling by in the bed of a truck as they played music by everybody's favorite disco act, the Bee Gees.

Giving back is also important to Grohl, who playfully engaged with youngster drummer and viral sensation Nandi Bushell in a series of challenges.

Who could ever get enough of the guy? While there could never be enough, please enjoy these select unforgettable Dave Grohl moments below.

Amazingly Unforgettable Dave Grohl Moments

