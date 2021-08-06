Foo Fighters Troll the Westboro Baptist Church Yet Again

Foo Fighters have trolled the Westboro Baptist Church yet again, this time as their disco alter-egos the Dee Gees.

This is the third time the Foos have wrecked the controversial church, which often pickets concerts and funerals with hateful, homophobic signs. In 2011, the band serenaded Westboro protestors as characters from their “Keep it Clean (Hot Buns)” tour promo, while in 2015, the Foos Rick Rolled them from a flatbed truck.

As the Westboro Baptist Church picketed the Foo Fighters’ Aug. 5 show in Kansas, the band rolled by on a flatbed truck disguised as the Dee Gees. While performing their own rendition of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” Dave Grohl addressed the protestors, who held signs with slogans like “God Hates Pride” and “Free Will is a Satanic Lie.”

“Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you,” said Grohl. “I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

The Westboro protestors responded to the Foos on Twitter, posting, “Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims he loves everybody and Westboro Baptist does not. Hello! There’s no love in encouraging sin. Someone might accuse Dave of being a … Pretender.” [via NME]

God-tier dad joke, Westboro. Foo Fighters will continue touring the U.S. through the fall before hitting Mexico in November and Europe in summer 2022.