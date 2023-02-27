Lizzo Sings Rammstein’s ‘Du Hast’ During Show in Germany, Crowd Loves It

Normally when we hear of pop singers paying tribute to rock bands, they cover bands such as AC/DC or Metallica, but that's not the case with Lizzo. During a recent show in Hamburg, Germany, the vocalist paid respect to one of the country's biggest artists by singing Rammstein's "Du Hast" onstage, and the crowd seemed to love it.

The concert took place at Hamburg's Barclays Arena on Feb. 20, according to Setlist.fm. A fan who attended the show uploaded a clip of Lizzo's Rammstein tribute on TikTok. In the video, the singer simply starts grunting the lyrics to "Du Hast," and adds in other German words such as "nein" ("no") and "Oma" ("grandma"), which created an even bigger response from the audience.

"Oh, Hamburg, I'm having fun bitch," she told the crowd.

See the video below.

"Lizzo speaking German and singing Rammstein (Oma version)," the user wrote on the clip. "She had just learned to say 'Oma,' that's why she incorporated it," they added in the caption. Lizzo commented on the video, writing, "Hi," with a smiley face.

"I just saw a video of Lizzo singing Rammstein and this is two worlds that I didn’t know I needed combined but I am LIVING," a user wrote on Twitter.

Lizzo has two more shows coming up in Germany tonight (Feb. 27) and tomorrow, so we'll see if she has any other Rammstein-related surprises in store for them. As for Rammstein, the German rockers have their own European stadium tour coming up this spring, which will kick off May 22 in Lithuania. See the full itinerary on their website.