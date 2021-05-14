Classical metal ensemble Lost Symphony are back with a new song called "Take Another Piece," an electrifying instrumental tune featuring guitar contributions from Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and Richard Shaw (Cradle of Filth).

The selection is the first single from Lost Symphony's third album, the aptly titled Chapter III, out July 9 and available to preorder starting Friday (May 14). In addition to the metal masterminds found on "Take Another Piece" and several others (Jimi Bell, Joey Concepcion, Angel Vivaldi, Matt LaPierre), Chapter III also boasts a posthumous performance from late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert.

Watch Friedman, Skolnick and more swap guitar solos in the music video for "Take Another Piece" down toward the bottom of this post.

"The friendly folks in the Lost Symphony project have a deep love for guitar," Friedman shares. "Let me rephrase that, they are dangerously obsessed with it! Whenever I am invited to participate in their music, it is exciting to be around their tireless enthusiasm, and cool things always seem to happen because of it. The newest song, 'Take Another Piece,' may be my favorite of all the LS songs I've been a part of."

Adds Skolnick, "It is humbling to share guest guitar duties with Marty and Nuno, two guitarists I consider to be champions among our generation of players, and an overall honor to be brought in to participate." Of the upcoming Lost Symphony album, he says there's "plenty of fodder for fans of shred," and also "no shortage of moments for listeners of true classical, soundtracks and other symphonic music as well."

Lost Symphony is a musical collective founded by multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman that includes his brother Brian Goodman (compositions, arrangement), Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums) and Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola, electric violin).

Much of the revolving cast of virtuosos who appear on Chapter III likewise contributed to the previous Lost Symphony album, last year's Chapter II. Benny, Paza and Cronin have a podcast called 2020'd where they interview rock and metal artists such as former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese.

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Lost Symphony feat. Marty Friedman, Alex Skolnick, Nuno Bettencourt + Richard Shaw, "Take Another Piece"

Lost Symphony, Chapter III Album Art + Tracklist

Lost Symphony

1. "Denial of Anger" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell and Matt LaPierre)

2. "Bargaining Depression" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Joey Concepcion and Jimi Bell)

3. "Acceptance" (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi and Richard Shaw)

4. "Decomposing Composers" (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre and Joey Concepcion)

5. "Take Another Piece" (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Richard Shaw)

6. "My Last Goodbye" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato)