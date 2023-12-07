Metallica's Lars Ulrich has chosen what he deems the five heaviest Lynyrd Skynyrd songs. Because Southern rock can still be heavy, you know?

And Lynyrd Skynyrd isn't just important to rock. Yes, they defined the 1970s Southern rock movement by blending elements of blues, country and hard rock into a unique sonic strew. But their influence also casts its huge shadow over heavy metal.

Ulrich made the observations on the latest episode (Dec. 6) of Metallica's The Metallica Report. Hear the podcast near the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: The Time That Lars Ulrich Went Drunk Snowmobiling With Kid Rock

"I've been on two things, which is Lynyrd Skynyrd, the heavier Lynyrd Skynyrd songs, most of them deep cuts," Ulrich says. (via Metal Hammer)

Singling out the heavy Lynyrd Skynyrd tracks, he reels off, "One called 'On the Hunt,' one called 'Cry for the Bad Man,' one called 'Workin' for MCA' — which may not be the deepest of cuts — 'Saturday Night Special' and a song called 'Searching.'"

The Metallica drummer goes on to explain, "Those five songs — incredible, deeper, heavier. People that mostly know Skynyrd from, say, 'Free Bird' or 'Sweet Home Alabama,' there's this sort of heavier, less mainstream side to them."

He adds, "Great, great mid-'70s hard rock songs — incredible drumming, singing, soloing. Those songs have definitely stood the test of time."

See a gallery of Ulrich's heaviest Lynyrd Skynyrd picks underneath the episode. Below that, find a list of 25 rock stars who are grandparents.

Don't forget to subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app.

Lars Ulrich's Current Music Obsessions on The Metallica Report - Dec. 6, 2023

Lars Ulrich Picks the 5 Heaviest Lynyrd Skynyrd Songs These are the "heavier Lynyrd Skynyrd songs, most of them deep cuts," the Metallica drummer explains. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp