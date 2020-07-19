Rising trap artist Macca Wiles has taken one of his recent singles and mashed it up, giving a musical nod to one of the bands that influenced him, Linkin Park. The new version of "Outlined" now has bits of the melody and lyrics of Linkin Park's "Leave Out All the Rest" incorporated in as Wiles performs the entire track.

Speaking about the decision to pay homage to Linkin Park, Wiles reveals, "Linkin Park are my everything as corny as it sounds ... there wouldn't be a Macca Wiles without them, I even think the first time hearing rap was Mike Shinoda and I rapped every lyric of his too."

He continued, "The band's songs and Chester's lyrics helped me through so much even up till the present day. If I'm depressed, I'll listen to Linkin Park and it will make me happier. It's crazy how one human can save millions but millions can't save one human."

Wiles adds, "Music is therapy, personally I'm quite a closed book when it comes to personal issues and problems, so the only way for me to release the pain I'm feeling is by using my voice, just on a song instead. When you bottle everything up if you're depressed it's a dark and scary place, you're not yourself it's like somebody else takes control of your body and your actions. My advice to any young creative & artist out there that deals with mental health is find your release, it can save your life."

Have a listen to the song in the player provided and check out the lyrics below:

She will never know

She never comes outside

Burns with every light, I light

Turned me to a ghost

Her scratches on my skin

Still she won't begin

To give in When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some

Reasons to be missed

And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest

Don't be afraid

I've taken my beating

I've shed but I'm me

I'm strong on the surface

Not all the way through

I've never been perfect

But neither have you She said oh my you're a mess now

Mac ya such a fucking let down

Up all hours of the night

Need to rest now and set down

Or call off

Take another bite off me

Take another bite off me

Take another bite off me

Till I’m left outlined

Take another bite off me

Take another bite off me

Take another bite off me

Till I’m left outlined Forgetting all the hurt inside

You've learned to hide so well

Pretending someone else can come

And save me from myself

I can't be who you are

I can't be who you are

When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some

Reasons to be missed Take another bite off me

Take another bite off me

Take another bite off me

Till I’m left outlined When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some

Reasons to be missed

Don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest

Wiles initial version of "Outlined" can be streamed or downloaded here. You can also find his music on Spotify.

Macca Wiles, "Outlined / Leave Out All the Rest"