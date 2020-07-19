Rising Trap Artist Mashes Up New Single With Linkin Park’s ‘Leave Out All the Rest’
Rising trap artist Macca Wiles has taken one of his recent singles and mashed it up, giving a musical nod to one of the bands that influenced him, Linkin Park. The new version of "Outlined" now has bits of the melody and lyrics of Linkin Park's "Leave Out All the Rest" incorporated in as Wiles performs the entire track.
Speaking about the decision to pay homage to Linkin Park, Wiles reveals, "Linkin Park are my everything as corny as it sounds ... there wouldn't be a Macca Wiles without them, I even think the first time hearing rap was Mike Shinoda and I rapped every lyric of his too."
He continued, "The band's songs and Chester's lyrics helped me through so much even up till the present day. If I'm depressed, I'll listen to Linkin Park and it will make me happier. It's crazy how one human can save millions but millions can't save one human."
Wiles adds, "Music is therapy, personally I'm quite a closed book when it comes to personal issues and problems, so the only way for me to release the pain I'm feeling is by using my voice, just on a song instead. When you bottle everything up if you're depressed it's a dark and scary place, you're not yourself it's like somebody else takes control of your body and your actions. My advice to any young creative & artist out there that deals with mental health is find your release, it can save your life."
Have a listen to the song in the player provided and check out the lyrics below:
She will never know
She never comes outside
Burns with every light, I light
Turned me to a ghost
Her scratches on my skin
Still she won't begin
To give in
When my time comes
Forget the wrong that I've done
Help me leave behind some
Reasons to be missed
And don't resent me
And when you're feeling empty
Keep me in your memory
Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest
Don't be afraid
I've taken my beating
I've shed but I'm me
I'm strong on the surface
Not all the way through
I've never been perfect
But neither have you
She said oh my you're a mess now
Mac ya such a fucking let down
Up all hours of the night
Need to rest now and set down
Or call off
Take another bite off me
Take another bite off me
Take another bite off me
Till I’m left outlined
Take another bite off me
Take another bite off me
Take another bite off me
Till I’m left outlined
Forgetting all the hurt inside
You've learned to hide so well
Pretending someone else can come
And save me from myself
I can't be who you are
I can't be who you are
When my time comes
Forget the wrong that I've done
Help me leave behind some
Reasons to be missed
Take another bite off me
Take another bite off me
Take another bite off me
Till I’m left outlined
When my time comes
Forget the wrong that I've done
Help me leave behind some
Reasons to be missed
Don't resent me
And when you're feeling empty
Keep me in your memory
Leave out all the rest, leave out all the rest
Wiles initial version of "Outlined" can be streamed or downloaded here. You can also find his music on Spotify.
Macca Wiles, "Outlined / Leave Out All the Rest"
