Which is the better Linkin Park album - Hybrid Theory or Meteora? That's the head-to-head battle that we're examining in this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

With Linkin Park's history very much under the microscope these days thanks to their recently released singles compilation, Papercuts, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong has decided to dig into the band's two biggest albums and get a consensus from the listeners as to which is better.

Hybrid Theory changed the game upon its 2000 arrival, with songs such as "One Step Closer," "Crawling," "Papercut" and "In the End" dominating the radio airwaves and building the band's cred for finding that perfect, ahem, hybrid, between aggressive rock riffs and electro beats and rap and power vocals. They could have gone deeper with cuts such as "Runaway," "A Place for My Head" and "Points of Authority," but decided to push forward with new music.

By the time, Meteora followed up in 2003, Linkin Park were on top of the game, with the hit machine going full throttle. "Somewhere I Belong" was the first of five big singles, including "Faint," "Numb," "From the Inside" and "Breaking the Habit." This album went deep as well, with "Lying From You," "Don't Stay" and "Hit the Floor" having many fans.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Chuck will introduce the week's competition on Monday's Loudwire Nights airing at 8PM, introducing the two competitors. Tuesday, Chuck digs into Hybrid Theory at 8PM, while Wednesday he makes the argument for Meteora at 8PM.

