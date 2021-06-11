Machine Head Just Dropped Three New Songs ‘Become the Firestorm,’ ‘Rotten’ + ‘Arrows in Words From the Sky’
After issuing three new singles last year, Machine Head are back with three more. Two of the tracks, "Become the Firestorm" and "Rotten," bear the band's trademark heaviness and aggression while the ballad "Arrows in Words From the Sky" dials it all back a bit.
The band's lineup has been in a state of flux since the simultaneous departure of longtime members Phil Demmel and Dave McClain, and on this three-track new single, mainman Robb Flynn worked with bassist Jared MacEachern and drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, Whitechapel, Animals as Leaders) and producer Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California.
"These three songs represent Machine Head better than anything I could ever try to explain," commented Flynn.
He continued, "The way these songs grew and took shape over time tells us our future is more exciting than even we would like to admit. Being able to corral all the chaos, pain, confusion, and, yes, hope into music has never made me feel more alive. These songs will hopefully do the same for you. After all, that's who they were written for."
Listen to all three songs at the bottom of the page, where you'll find the lyrics to each track too.
Flynn also recently confirmed that Machine Head's plans surrounding the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Burn My Eyes, have officially come to an end.
In the latest edition of the frontman's 'General Journals,' he did confirm that the band's lineup is currently comprised of guitarist Vogg (Decapitated), drummer Matt Alston and MacEachern.
"Logistics and restrictions being what they were, the fact that Vogg lives in Poland, Matt in Germany, and Jared and I in California, that 5,000 mile gap was impossible to have these guys around during the writing/arranging process, but when the time is right, and we can get these guys to the Bay Area, things will fall into place seamlessly. The music being written and released is written with these guys in mind, that’s extra incentive while composing," Flynn explained.
Machine Head, "Become the Firestorm" + Lyrics
Now become
Kill the pain
I’m breaking the shackles
Endless, let my spirit rise
I will not be denied
Rage against the dying light
Fearless, so vicious and violent
I’ll fight this struggle to the death
Until nothing is left
Pounding fists on beaten chest
Scream this ‘til my dying breath
Stand strong and fight through the scorn
Become the firestorm
Become the firestorm
Distended, twisted and torn
Become the firestorm
Become the firestorm
Watch me burn
The fury is frightening
Deathless, smash and conquer all
Time to beckon the call
Stand with me and never fall
Toxic, the pious and poisoned
Heartless, trust there's no love lost
And no matter the cost
Don’t believe that all is lost
Kill this mental holocaust
Stand strong and fight through the scorn
Become the firestorm
Become the firestorm
Distended, twisted and torn
Become the firestorm
Become the firestorm
Honor, valor, I have shone
Courage, respect carved in stone
Killers, sinners are my flock
Slaughter, carnage, butcher’s block
If there was ever a time in my life
That time is now
Take this weakness that cuts like a knife
And smash it down
Stand strong and fight through the scorn
Become the firestorm
Become the firestorm
Distended, twisted and torn
Become the firestorm
Become the firestorm
Machine Head, "Rotten" + Lyrics
My mouth is cracked and dry
The words are choking by
My teeth are gritting at the rage I'm feeling
My stomach tied in knots
Jaw clenched and muscles taut
About to explode inside the anger building
I've sat with gun in hand
Barrel to temple, can't understand
Bleeding an open sore
These wounds I can't ignore
I am the misbegotten
Lest this horror be forgotten
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the
Black blood red pill
Razor and scar
Love cut hate kill
This is a war
I stare into the black
Anxiety attack
My heart is racing as my throat's constricting
With every cut and scrape
My skin it palpitates
Lying awake I feel the terror grip me
This nightmare never ends
Suffer my demons
Weather the bends
Drowning in misery
And negativity
Walk shores of the downtrodden
Anthems to the misbegotten
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the
Black blood red pill
Razor and scar
Love cut hate kill
This is a war
War
Powerless
Life endless
Infected
Dejected
The lying liars say their spineless vile hypocrisies
The burning pyres blaze their timeless animosity
Will you stand beside me
And fight to change the world
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten
Anthems to the misbegotten
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten to the core
Everything is rotten
(Powerless)
Everything is rotten to the core
(Life endless)
Everything is rotten to the core
(Dejected)
Everything is rotten to the core
(Dejected)
Everything is rotten to the core
(Life endless)
Everything is rotten to the core
Machine Head, "Arrows in Words From the Sky" + Lyrics
Break the silence
The clouds lift in the dawn inside my mind
Is the darkness casting a reflection?
Staring at a broken mirror wanting
Can't ever realize
You say that you believe
But do you know the reason why?
Centuries of pain, under a paper sword
Arrows in words from the sky
Breaking dawn
(I am reborn)
Right the wrong
(The ark of justice)
Holding on
(By a thread I’ll)
Carry on
And rise above this
Pain
How you gently strip my confidence
Away
How your sweet caress is black and blue and
Gray
Archers at the ready, bows drawn aiming high
Arrows in words from thе sky
Buried songs
(Anthems to a)
Frozen sun
(Hеr cold will strengthen)
Fighting on (This war, no more)
(Lift up your brother)
Night is long (My heart, so dark)
Keep pushing through this
Pain
How you gently strip my confidence
Away
How your sweet caress is black and blue and
Gray
Archers at the ready, bows drawn aiming high
Arrows in words from the sky
The sky is the darkest just before the dawn so keep the faith
And wipe away your tears and wipe the spit off of your face
A spirit's buried inside, you were meant to shine a light
Glow incandescent, let them fear the fire burning bright
Shine
Burn your fire
Bright
Burn away the
Pain
How you gently strip my confidence
Away
Oh you're sweet caress is black and blue and
Gray
Archers at the ready, bows drawn aiming high
Arrows in words from the sky