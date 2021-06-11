After issuing three new singles last year, Machine Head are back with three more. Two of the tracks, "Become the Firestorm" and "Rotten," bear the band's trademark heaviness and aggression while the ballad "Arrows in Words From the Sky" dials it all back a bit.

The band's lineup has been in a state of flux since the simultaneous departure of longtime members Phil Demmel and Dave McClain, and on this three-track new single, mainman Robb Flynn worked with bassist Jared MacEachern and drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, Whitechapel, Animals as Leaders) and producer Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California.

"These three songs represent Machine Head better than anything I could ever try to explain," commented Flynn.

He continued, "The way these songs grew and took shape over time tells us our future is more exciting than even we would like to admit. Being able to corral all the chaos, pain, confusion, and, yes, hope into music has never made me feel more alive. These songs will hopefully do the same for you. After all, that's who they were written for."

Listen to all three songs at the bottom of the page, where you'll find the lyrics to each track too.

Flynn also recently confirmed that Machine Head's plans surrounding the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Burn My Eyes, have officially come to an end.

In the latest edition of the frontman's 'General Journals,' he did confirm that the band's lineup is currently comprised of guitarist Vogg (Decapitated), drummer Matt Alston and MacEachern.

"Logistics and restrictions being what they were, the fact that Vogg lives in Poland, Matt in Germany, and Jared and I in California, that 5,000 mile gap was impossible to have these guys around during the writing/arranging process, but when the time is right, and we can get these guys to the Bay Area, things will fall into place seamlessly. The music being written and released is written with these guys in mind, that’s extra incentive while composing," Flynn explained.

Machine Head, "Become the Firestorm" + Lyrics

Now become Kill the pain

I’m breaking the shackles

Endless, let my spirit rise

I will not be denied

Rage against the dying light Fearless, so vicious and violent

I’ll fight this struggle to the death

Until nothing is left

Pounding fists on beaten chest

Scream this ‘til my dying breath Stand strong and fight through the scorn

Become the firestorm

Become the firestorm

Distended, twisted and torn

Become the firestorm

Become the firestorm Watch me burn

The fury is frightening

Deathless, smash and conquer all

Time to beckon the call

Stand with me and never fall Toxic, the pious and poisoned

Heartless, trust there's no love lost

And no matter the cost

Don’t believe that all is lost

Kill this mental holocaust Stand strong and fight through the scorn

Become the firestorm

Become the firestorm

Distended, twisted and torn

Become the firestorm

Become the firestorm Honor, valor, I have shone

Courage, respect carved in stone

Killers, sinners are my flock

Slaughter, carnage, butcher’s block If there was ever a time in my life

That time is now

Take this weakness that cuts like a knife

And smash it down Stand strong and fight through the scorn

Become the firestorm

Become the firestorm

Distended, twisted and torn

Become the firestorm

Become the firestorm

Machine Head, "Rotten" + Lyrics

My mouth is cracked and dry

The words are choking by

My teeth are gritting at the rage I'm feeling

My stomach tied in knots

Jaw clenched and muscles taut

About to explode inside the anger building I've sat with gun in hand

Barrel to temple, can't understand

Bleeding an open sore

These wounds I can't ignore

I am the misbegotten

Lest this horror be forgotten

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the Black blood red pill

Razor and scar

Love cut hate kill

This is a war I stare into the black

Anxiety attack

My heart is racing as my throat's constricting

With every cut and scrape

My skin it palpitates

Lying awake I feel the terror grip me This nightmare never ends

Suffer my demons

Weather the bends

Drowning in misery

And negativity

Walk shores of the downtrodden

Anthems to the misbegotten

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the Black blood red pill

Razor and scar

Love cut hate kill

This is a war

War Powerless

Life endless

Infected

Dejected The lying liars say their spineless vile hypocrisies

The burning pyres blaze their timeless animosity

Will you stand beside me

And fight to change the world Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten

Anthems to the misbegotten

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten to the core

Everything is rotten (Powerless)

Everything is rotten to the core

(Life endless)

Everything is rotten to the core

(Dejected)

Everything is rotten to the core

(Dejected)

Everything is rotten to the core

(Life endless)

Everything is rotten to the core

Machine Head, "Arrows in Words From the Sky" + Lyrics

Break the silence

The clouds lift in the dawn inside my mind

Is the darkness casting a reflection?

Staring at a broken mirror wanting⁠

Can't ever realize⁠

You say that you believe⁠

But do you know the reason why?⁠

Centuries of pain, under a paper sword⁠

Arrows in words from the sky⁠

⁠

Breaking dawn⁠

(I am reborn)⁠

Right the wrong⁠

(The ark of justice)⁠

Holding on⁠

(By a thread I’ll)⁠

Carry on⁠

And rise above this⁠

⁠

Pain ⁠

How you gently strip my confidence ⁠

Away⁠

How your sweet caress is black and blue and ⁠

Gray⁠

Archers at the ready, bows drawn aiming high⁠

Arrows in words from thе sky⁠

⁠

Buried songs⁠

(Anthems to a)⁠

Frozen sun⁠

(Hеr cold will strengthen)⁠

Fighting on (This war, no more)⁠

(Lift up your brother)⁠

Night is long (My heart, so dark)⁠

Keep pushing through this⁠

⁠

Pain ⁠

How you gently strip my confidence ⁠

Away⁠

How your sweet caress is black and blue and ⁠

Gray⁠

Archers at the ready, bows drawn aiming high⁠

Arrows in words from the sky⁠

⁠

The sky is the darkest just before the dawn so keep the faith⁠

And wipe away your tears and wipe the spit off of your face⁠

A spirit's buried inside, you were meant to shine a light⁠

Glow incandescent, let them fear the fire burning bright⁠

⁠

Shine⁠

Burn your fire⁠

Bright⁠

Burn away the⁠

⁠

Pain ⁠

How you gently strip my confidence ⁠

Away⁠

Oh you're sweet caress is black and blue and ⁠

Gray⁠

Archers at the ready, bows drawn aiming high⁠

Arrows in words from the sky⁠