Mammoth WVH Drop Driving New Song ‘Feel’

The rollout continues for the debut Mammoth WVH album with a high-energy new single "Feel" that offers a cautionary warning for a relationship that may not be all it seems. Wolfgang Van Halen has released a lyric video for "Feel," making it the fifth song to arrive ahead of the self-titled album's release on June 11.

The song fully puts the foot down on the pedal and accelerates along as a rapid-fire analysis of a relationship on the brink of a downfall. Get a closer look at the song's lyrics below.

Mammoth WVH, "Feel" Lyrics

It was always the way it was supposed to be

But it was not enough

It was always the way that you thought of me

Was I not enough? You feel something

I feel nothing

I know something’s wrong It’s a long long way

In another day

Long long way

It’s another day

It’s on the way

It’s on the way It’s a long long way

In another day

Long long way

It’s another day

It’s on the way

It’s on the way Never more than a game

that’s what we agreed

But it was not enough

You looked at me like I was a machine

Was I not enough? You feel something

I feel nothing

I know something’s wrong And I feel

Like something’s wrong

And I feel

Like something’s wrong

And I feel

Like something’s wrong

And I feel

Like something’s wrong

How were we supposed to know? (Solo) And I feel

Like something’s wrong

And I feel

Like something’s wrong

And I feel

Like something’s wrong

And I feel

Like something’s wrong

How were we supposed to know? How were we supposed to know? How were we supposed to know? How were we supposed to know that something’s wrong? How were we supposed to know?

Mammoth WVH, "Feel" (Lyric Video)

"Feel" follows the previously released "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over" off the highly anticipated self-titled debut effort. The album, which is being released on June 11 by EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group, is currently available to pre-order here.

In the lead up to the new record, Wolfgang Van Halen has received a lot of positive responses to his music. "Distance" became one of late 2020's biggest songs and the support from peers has been welcome. Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist Myles Kennedy recently stated on Wolf, "It's very exciting. I mean, it's true — he's just this force of nature. He can do it all."

