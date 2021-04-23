Mammoth WVH Drop Driving New Song ‘Feel’
The rollout continues for the debut Mammoth WVH album with a high-energy new single "Feel" that offers a cautionary warning for a relationship that may not be all it seems. Wolfgang Van Halen has released a lyric video for "Feel," making it the fifth song to arrive ahead of the self-titled album's release on June 11.
The song fully puts the foot down on the pedal and accelerates along as a rapid-fire analysis of a relationship on the brink of a downfall. Get a closer look at the song's lyrics below.
Mammoth WVH, "Feel" Lyrics
It was always the way it was supposed to be
But it was not enough
It was always the way that you thought of me
Was I not enough?
You feel something
I feel nothing
I know something’s wrong
It’s a long long way
In another day
Long long way
It’s another day
It’s on the way
It’s on the way
It’s a long long way
In another day
Long long way
It’s another day
It’s on the way
It’s on the way
Never more than a game
that’s what we agreed
But it was not enough
You looked at me like I was a machine
Was I not enough?
You feel something
I feel nothing
I know something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
How were we supposed to know?
(Solo)
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
And I feel
Like something’s wrong
How were we supposed to know?
How were we supposed to know?
How were we supposed to know?
How were we supposed to know
that something’s wrong?
How were we supposed to know?
Mammoth WVH, "Feel" (Lyric Video)
"Feel" follows the previously released "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down" and "Think It Over" off the highly anticipated self-titled debut effort. The album, which is being released on June 11 by EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group, is currently available to pre-order here.
In the lead up to the new record, Wolfgang Van Halen has received a lot of positive responses to his music. "Distance" became one of late 2020's biggest songs and the support from peers has been welcome. Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist Myles Kennedy recently stated on Wolf, "It's very exciting. I mean, it's true — he's just this force of nature. He can do it all."
