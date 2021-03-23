Myles Kennedy: Wolfgang Van Halen Is a ‘Force of Nature’

Myles Kennedy has expressed his utter fondness for Wolfgang Van Halen, dubbing him a "force of nature." The Alter Bridge and Slash frontman was discussing Mammoth WVH's debut single "Distance" with New Jersey's 105.5 WDHA when he made the comment.

"It's very exciting," Kennedy enthused. "I mean, it's true — he's just this force of nature. He can do it all."

Kennedy is referring to the fact that Van Halen wrote all the lyrics and music for Mammoth WVH's debut album, as well as sang and performed all of the instrumentation on it. The emotional "Distance" was the first single released in November of 2020, just a few weeks after Eddie Van Halen succumbed to cancer.

"I'm absolutely thrilled for him. And I'm really happy to see how... it's given me faith in humans again," Kennedy praised. "After his father passed away and everybody just poured in with so much love for the guy, and then he releases this beautiful song, and it's found its place in the world. It's a beautiful cycle of just good, positive energy."

"So, yeah, I'm super proud of Wolfie. And he's gonna have a good run."

Check out the full conversation below.

Mammoth WVH released a second single in February of this year, called "You're to Blame." The self-titled album will be out on June 11, see the rest of the details here.

As for Kennedy, his second solo album Ides of March is underway, and will be out May 14 through Napalm Records. Its second single "The Ides of March" was just released last week. Pre-order the album here.

Myles Kennedy Interview 105.5 WDHA