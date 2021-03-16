Myles Kennedy Debuts Epic New Prog Song ‘The Ides of March’

Myles Kennedy will release The Ides of March, his second solo album, this spring and has just debuted the epic title track which has prog rock leanings.

The second single off the forthcoming record comes on the actual Ideas of March — March 15 — the venerated day in ancient Rome which held religious significance and was also the day where all unfulfilled debts were due. More infamously, it was also the day in 44 B.C. when Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated.

Kennedy embraces the darker elements that shade the date in history and goes full on prog, opening with a prickly, morose acoustic passage and a deep, hushed premonition. Pounding drums shatter the still, but the song doesn't explode from there and instead shifts to an ominous but swaying section that affords room for layered instrumentation and cinematic depth.

"Written quickly one night after having a few drinks, it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt during the beginning of the pandemic," attested Kennedy. "We were bored, frustrated and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy. What I like about the narrative, is it pushes the idea that if everything is going to Hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion."

Listen to "The Ides of March" below.

The new record will be released on May 14 through Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here. To listen to the first The Ides of March single, "In Stride," head to this location.

Myles Kennedy, "The Ides of March" Lyrics

Some say you never know

It’s easy come it’s easy go

Some say they knew it from the start Some say the end is nigh

That no one will get out alive

Some say it’s written in the stars

Beware the ides of March Well just beyond the blue horizon

We see the clouds begin to form

Don’t be afraid

We must keep fighting

And cling to courage in the storm And if you listen very closely

And don’t throw caution to the wind

Take it easy take it slowly

You’ll save yourself before the end So much is changing

Who we are

What we are There’s no point in waiting

Beware the Ides of March In streets of fire you hear the screaming

For what some think is left to lose

Life is precious it’s worth keeping

Too many’s end may come too soon Please don’t forsake me

Don’t break my heart

Don’t break my heart All I am saying

Beware the Ides of March Like an early warning

As the storm is forming It is time

Beware the Ides of March

The Ides of March

The Ides of March

The Ides of March Please don’t forsake me

Don’t break my heart

Don’t break my heart All I am saying

Beware the Ides of March But I believe there is a way

I still believe it’s not too late

Don’t let this fall apart

Don’t let it fall apart Break the divide just step away

Cool heads prevail in times of change

Remember who we are

Remember what we are

Remember what we’re meant to be Some say you never know

It’s easy come it’s easy go

Some say they knew it from the start

Beware the ides of March

Myles Kennedy, "The Ides of March" Music Video