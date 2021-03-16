Myles Kennedy Debuts Epic New Prog Song ‘The Ides of March’
Myles Kennedy will release The Ides of March, his second solo album, this spring and has just debuted the epic title track which has prog rock leanings.
The second single off the forthcoming record comes on the actual Ideas of March — March 15 — the venerated day in ancient Rome which held religious significance and was also the day where all unfulfilled debts were due. More infamously, it was also the day in 44 B.C. when Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated.
Kennedy embraces the darker elements that shade the date in history and goes full on prog, opening with a prickly, morose acoustic passage and a deep, hushed premonition. Pounding drums shatter the still, but the song doesn't explode from there and instead shifts to an ominous but swaying section that affords room for layered instrumentation and cinematic depth.
"Written quickly one night after having a few drinks, it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt during the beginning of the pandemic," attested Kennedy. "We were bored, frustrated and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy. What I like about the narrative, is it pushes the idea that if everything is going to Hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion."
Listen to "The Ides of March" below.
The new record will be released on May 14 through Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here. To listen to the first The Ides of March single, "In Stride," head to this location.
Myles Kennedy, "The Ides of March" Lyrics
Some say you never know
It’s easy come it’s easy go
Some say they knew it from the start
Some say the end is nigh
That no one will get out alive
Some say it’s written in the stars
Beware the ides of March
Well just beyond the blue horizon
We see the clouds begin to form
Don’t be afraid
We must keep fighting
And cling to courage in the storm
And if you listen very closely
And don’t throw caution to the wind
Take it easy take it slowly
You’ll save yourself before the end
So much is changing
Who we are
What we are
There’s no point in waiting
Beware the Ides of March
In streets of fire you hear the screaming
For what some think is left to lose
Life is precious it’s worth keeping
Too many’s end may come too soon
Please don’t forsake me
Don’t break my heart
Don’t break my heart
All I am saying
Beware the Ides of March
Like an early warning
As the storm is forming
It is time
Beware the Ides of March
The Ides of March
The Ides of March
The Ides of March
Please don’t forsake me
Don’t break my heart
Don’t break my heart
All I am saying
Beware the Ides of March
But I believe there is a way
I still believe it’s not too late
Don’t let this fall apart
Don’t let it fall apart
Break the divide just step away
Cool heads prevail in times of change
Remember who we are
Remember what we are
Remember what we’re meant to be
Some say you never know
It’s easy come it’s easy go
Some say they knew it from the start
Beware the ides of March