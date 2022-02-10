On Feb. 8, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators kicked off the 'River Is Rising Tour' in support of their new album, 4, which comes out at the end of this week. The first night back onstage found the group debuting new songs, revisiting others that hadn't been played in a few years and they also covered Elton John's "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" live for the first time ever.

"This will be the first time we've ever played it live," a hoarse-voiced Slash told the crowd in Portland, Oregon. "We did it for a movie some years ago. The movie came out during COVID, it was a movie called Stuntman," he continued, "and we did this version of this movie for this friend of mine who jumped Snake River Canyon."

Stuntman is an original documentary on Disney+ that was directed by Kurt Mattila and chronicles the story of stuntman Eddie Braun, who while strapped inside a rocket, successfully completed the infamous jump in Idaho first attempted by the legendary Evil Knievel.

The song fits the theme of daredevil rocket-riding perfectly, and appearing 16th in the set list, it was a perfect moment for the band and the crowd to catch their breath and relax to the swaying sounds of the Elton John classic.

Watch the video clip below and view the complete setlist from the Feb. 8 performance further down the page. To see the list of remaining dates on the North American tour, head here.

Loudwire also spoke with Slash in advance of the release of 4 where he named some promising young rock bands and explained just what it means to be rock 'n' roll.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, "Rocket Man" (Elton John Cover) — Feb. 8, 2022

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Set List — Feb. 8, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Driving Rain

02. "Shots Fired" (first time since 2015)

03. "My Antidote"

04. "Serve You Right"

05. "The River Is Rising"

06. "Bad Rain" (first time since 2015)

07. "Back From Cali"

08. "Withered Delilah" (first time since 2015)

09. "Always on the Run" (Lenny Kravitz cover, live premiere with Todd Kerns on Vocals)

10. "No More Heroes" (first time since 2014)

11. "Speed Parade" (first time since 2012)

12. "Fill My World" (live premiere)

13. "The One You Loved Is Gone"

14. "Call off the Dogs" (live premiere)

15. "Doctor Alibi" (Todd Kerns on vocals)

16. "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" (Elton John cover, live premiere)

17. "Nothing to Say" (first time since 2013)

18. "You're a Lie"

19. "World on Fire"

Encore

20. "Anastasia"