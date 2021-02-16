Myles Kennedy Drops New Song ‘In Stride,’ Announces ‘Ides of March’ Album
The new year is bringing a new Myles Kennedy solo record. The Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist will follow up his Year of the Tiger debut with a new album titled Ides of March and he's just dropped the brand new single "In Stride"
Calling in his cohorts from the previous record, Kennedy, drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier worked with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette in Florida over the past year in creating Ides of March. Like its predecessor, Kennedy expands the musical palette beyond what he typically uses within his other bands and that's exemplified a bit with slide guitar playing a prominent role in the new single "In Stride."
Fans of Kennedy's harder edge rock sound will be pleased as the song displays his power vocals and a heavier overall sound. Meanwhile, the song and video work in tandem as a statement on what was a very trying year in the world.
The Stefano Bertelli-directed video for "In Stride" puts Kennedy in a mostly animated world, finding the calm inside a dining room while the world outside explodes into chaos with the population trying to decide what's real and what's fake. You can see the clip below.
“Chill out. That pretty much sums it up,” explains Kennedy about the single. “The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies. I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.” The lyrics for the song can be viewed below:
Myles Kennedy, "In Stride" Lyrics
You can panic you can burrow and wait
Impending doom is always on the take
One day you'll wake up it'll be too late
You didn't take it all in stride
You can tremble as you fear for your life
You can bitch about the sign of the times
But the truth is that you gotta decide
If your only wasting your life
Cool down baby ya know
You're gonna burn out in time
Sometimes ya gotta let go
And just open your mind
Take it all in stride
The talking head he said the end is near
He got your number but I stay cavalier
Don't waste your time baby living in fear
You gotta take it all in stride
You can fortify your house on the hill
For fear the zombies gonna come for the kill
You're prepping like a fool but you know the drill
And now you're fit to be tied
Yeah, you are
Cool down baby ya know
You're gonna burn out in time
Sometimes you gotta let go
And just open your mind
It ain't no crime to behold
A little beauty sometimes
Pull yourself from below
And just step to the light
And just take it all in stride
Ain't no point why you wasting
All your time commiserating
With all the ghosts you never come to find
And just live your life
You know I'm right
Goddamn I'm right
Cool down baby ya know
You're gonna burn out in time
Sometimes ya gotta let go
And just open your mind
It ain't no crime to behold
A little beauty sometimes
Pull yourself from below
And just step to the light
And just take it all in stride
And just take it all in stride
And just take it all in stride
As for the album, it's said to include a mix of rock, blues and country. Ides of March is set for a May 14 release via Napalm Records and pre-orders are available here in a variety of configurations. Check out the album's artwork and track listing below the new video.
Myles Kennedy, "In Stride"
Myles Kennedy, Ides of March Artwork + Track Listing
Get Along
A Thousand Words
In Stride
The Ides of March
Wake Me When It’s Over
Love Rain Down
Tell It Like It Is
Moonshot
Wanderlust Begins
Sifting Through The Fire
Worried Mind