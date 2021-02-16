Myles Kennedy Drops New Song ‘In Stride,’ Announces ‘Ides of March’ Album

The new year is bringing a new Myles Kennedy solo record. The Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist will follow up his Year of the Tiger debut with a new album titled Ides of March and he's just dropped the brand new single "In Stride"

Calling in his cohorts from the previous record, Kennedy, drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier worked with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette in Florida over the past year in creating Ides of March. Like its predecessor, Kennedy expands the musical palette beyond what he typically uses within his other bands and that's exemplified a bit with slide guitar playing a prominent role in the new single "In Stride."

Fans of Kennedy's harder edge rock sound will be pleased as the song displays his power vocals and a heavier overall sound. Meanwhile, the song and video work in tandem as a statement on what was a very trying year in the world.

The Stefano Bertelli-directed video for "In Stride" puts Kennedy in a mostly animated world, finding the calm inside a dining room while the world outside explodes into chaos with the population trying to decide what's real and what's fake. You can see the clip below.

“Chill out. That pretty much sums it up,” explains Kennedy about the single. “The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies. I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.” The lyrics for the song can be viewed below:

Myles Kennedy, "In Stride" Lyrics

You can panic you can burrow and wait

Impending doom is always on the take

One day you'll wake up it'll be too late

You didn't take it all in stride You can tremble as you fear for your life

You can bitch about the sign of the times

But the truth is that you gotta decide

If your only wasting your life Cool down baby ya know

You're gonna burn out in time

Sometimes ya gotta let go

And just open your mind Take it all in stride The talking head he said the end is near

He got your number but I stay cavalier

Don't waste your time baby living in fear

You gotta take it all in stride You can fortify your house on the hill

For fear the zombies gonna come for the kill

You're prepping like a fool but you know the drill

And now you're fit to be tied Yeah, you are Cool down baby ya know

You're gonna burn out in time

Sometimes you gotta let go

And just open your mind It ain't no crime to behold

A little beauty sometimes Pull yourself from below

And just step to the light

And just take it all in stride Ain't no point why you wasting

All your time commiserating

With all the ghosts you never come to find And just live your life

You know I'm right

Goddamn I'm right Cool down baby ya know

You're gonna burn out in time

Sometimes ya gotta let go

And just open your mind It ain't no crime to behold

A little beauty sometimes Pull yourself from below

And just step to the light

And just take it all in stride And just take it all in stride

And just take it all in stride

As for the album, it's said to include a mix of rock, blues and country. Ides of March is set for a May 14 release via Napalm Records and pre-orders are available here in a variety of configurations. Check out the album's artwork and track listing below the new video.

Myles Kennedy, "In Stride"

Myles Kennedy, Ides of March Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

Get Along

A Thousand Words

In Stride

The Ides of March

Wake Me When It’s Over

Love Rain Down

Tell It Like It Is

Moonshot

Wanderlust Begins

Sifting Through The Fire

Worried Mind