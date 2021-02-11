Mammoth WVH Release Second Single ‘You’re to Blame’

Though release details for Wolfgang Van Halen's debut album under the Mammoth WVH moniker were revealed earlier this morning, there's now a new song to share as well. Wolfgang recently teased the track "You're to Blame," but the song has now been released in full.

The track starts out with a chugging guitar line that builds in intensity with the addition of drums as it then leads into a more melodic opening verse. Take a listen below and if you like what you hear, the song will be available alongside "The Distance" as tracks from the forthcoming release you can find via digital streaming partners.

Mammoth WVH, "You're to Blame"

As was previously reported, Mammoth WVH's self-titled debut album will arrive on June 11 via EX1 / Explorer1 Music Group. In total, the album will include 14 songs including "The Distance" which was included as a bonus track after its huge success last fall. Pre-orders are available in various configurations and you can check that out at this location.

Mammoth WVH's live lineup, which includes bassist Ronnie Ficarro, guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris and drummer Garret Whitlock, will make their live debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (June 11), followed by an appearance on NBC's Today Show on Feb. 19.