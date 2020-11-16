Wolfgang Van Halen Debuts First Song With Emotional Tribute to Father

It's been a little over a month since the death of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, has been teasing his upcoming solo project Mammoth WVH. Today, he released his first song "Distance," along with an emotional tribute video dedicated to his father.

Wolfgang Van Halen sings and plays all of the instruments on the track. The tribute features clips from home videos of his father and their family over the years. Proceeds from the single will go toward the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, which helps to fund musical education programs in schools.

Watch the touching video below.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him," WVH wrote in the description.

"While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

Mammoth WVH - "Distance"

Mammoth WVH, "Distance" Lyrics

I’m so happy

You’ve found a place

That’s better for you

Than this rock we’re living on

I’m so nervous

Don’t know my place

A life without you

I’m not ready to move on No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay I’m so tired

Can’t see your face

My memory of you

Slowly fades when I go on

I’m still cryin’

Don’t want this place

A world without you

I don’t think I’ll ever move on No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay

No matter what the distance is I will be with you

No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay

No matter what the distance is you’ll be okay

I’m so happy

You’ve found a place