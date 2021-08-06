What a ride Italian rockers Maneskin continue to be on! Fresh off their win in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" started rocketing up the charts worldwide. Now there's a new chapter to the story as the band has pulled in punk legend Iggy Pop to sing on a new version of "I Wanna Be Your Slave."

“It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to work with us," state the band. "It was touching seeing him sing ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ live in front of us, it was very powerful to see such a big artist being so open and friendly. We all grew up listening to his music and he inspired us to start up a band, it’s still unbelievable for us that we had the chance to get to know him and make music together.”

The original version of "I Wanna Be a Slave" is part of Maneskin's recently released Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1 album. The video for that track, which debuted on YouTube on July 15, managed to notch over 22 million streams in a week.

As for the new version with Iggy, you can pick that up via the platform of your choosing at this location.

Vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio, as stated, previously won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest while representing Italy with their original song, "Zitti e Buoni." Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1 is the band's second release in their burgeoning career.

Maneskin & Iggy Pop, "I Wanna Be Your Slave"

Arista / Sony Music Latin