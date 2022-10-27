Matt Sorum Teams With 2 Former Guns N’ Roses Bandmates on New Kings of Chaos Song

The saying goes, "Stick to your guns," and that's what Matt Sorum is doing on the new song "Judgement Day" from his all-star collective, Kings of Chaos. Sorum has enlisted his former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bandmates Duff McKagan and Slash on the song, which is the first single from the upcoming Kings of Chaos studio album.

As fans have witnessed over the years, the chemistry between Sorum, Slash and Duff is undeniable, yielding some of the most vibrantly aggressive and raw music in hard rock history.

"Judgement Day" finds Sorum on drums and lead vocals, with Slash, McKagan and Sorum's Velvet Revolver bandmate, guitarist Dave Kushner, all involved with the performance and co-writing on the track. Meanwhile, the video also features a few other familiar faces with ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and Sorum's wife, Ace Harper, making guest turns in the Brian Cox-directed clip.

“Drawing inspiration from the 1971 film Vanishing Point morphed with imagery inspired by Natural Born Killers, Director Brian Cox (Bring Me the Horizon, Cypress Hill, The Misfits) and I conceptualized a man running from his demons on a wild ride to find redemption guided by The Reverend Willy G (portrayed by Billy F Gibbons), an Angel (portrayed by Matt's fashion designer, choreographer wife Ace Harper) on a motorcycle and his inner child, a wayward wanderer searching for the light,” says Sorum of the clip.

Get a closer look at the video and lyrics below and be sure to pick up the song here.

Kings of Chaos, "Judgement Day" Lyrics

ch ch ch ch ch ch ch ch ch ch yeah! I’m built for speed, wanna make you scream

Motor city madness gonna make you bleed

She’s so tight, she’s dynamite

Rollin down the Highway make you feel alright Oh yeah, alright

Oh yeah, alright Buckle down better hold on tight

My 427 she’s outta sight

Asphalt jungle beneath my seat

Smell my rubber when we hit the street Oh yeah, alright

Oh yeah, alright It’s coming down anytime any day

We’re gonna ride, we’re here to stay

You better run, you better hide, you better pray

Got the pedal down it’s judgement day She’s coming now with a reptile tongue

It's burnin now, it’s burnin strong

Octane boogie petrol fog

She’s on your tail run like a dog Oh yeah, alright

Oh yeah, alright It’s coming down anytime anyday

We’re gonna ride, we’re here to stay

You better run, you better hide, you better pray

Got the pedal down it’s judgement day ch ch ch ch ch ch ch ch oh yeah! It’s coming down anytime any day

We’re gonna ride, we’re here to stay

You better run, you better hide, you better pray

Got the pedal down it’s judgement day Yeeaaah

Alright

Oh yeah

Alright

Oh yeah It’s judgement day

Oh yeah Hahahahaha

Kings of Chaos, "Judgement Day"

As stated, Sorum is currently working on his first album with Kings of Chaos. The drummer started up in 2012, often playing shows with a who's who of hard rock joining in the festivities. But after primarily functioning as a live performance act, the group will dig into their first ever studio album after recently signing to AFM Records. Their debut album is on target for release in either the autumn or winter of 2023, with more guests to be revealed as the album details come to light.

In addition to Sorum, frequent Kings of Chaos collaborators have included Corey Taylor, Steve Stevens, Billy Duffy and Robert DeLeo, while guests at past shows have included Steven Tyler, Billy Idol, Ann Wilson, Chester Bennington, Brian May and plenty more.

Stay tuned to see what Kings of Chaos have in store for 2023, with Sorum stating, “It’s a celebration with your bucket list artists you’ve always wanted to play with."