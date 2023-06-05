Melvins and Boris have just announced the "Twins of Evil" tour, a 43-date trek through the United States which will find each band playing one of their classic albums in full.

For Melvins, they'll be celebrating their 1991 underground classic Bullhead, while Boris will perform all if 2002's Heavy Rocks, making it a can't-miss night for fans of sludgy, experimental heavy music. And it's just plain amusing that Boris, who named themselves after one of the standout cuts on Bullhead, are appearing on this commemorative run.

“40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil' tour with our friends, Boris,” enthuses Melvins frontman/guitarist Buzz Osborne, “This will be a stone groove!”

Boris’ Takeshi (vocals, bass, guitar) adds, “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-'80s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”

The Twins of Evil Tour kicks off in Los Angeles on Aug. 24 and will conclude in another California city, San Diego, on Oct. 14. Opening each night will be Mr. Phylzzz.

See the complete list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on June 9 at 10AM local time.

Melvins + Boris 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

Aug. 25 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Aug. 26 — Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s

Aug. 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Aug. 28 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Aug. 29 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theatre

Aug. 31 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Sept. 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Sept. 02 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane

Sept. 03 — Bozeman, Montana @ The ELM

Sept. 05 — Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Sept. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Sept. 07 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Sept. 08 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Sept. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Sept. 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme

Sept. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Sept. 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian

Sept. 16 — Maspeth, N.Y. @ Desertfest NYC

Sept. 18 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 20 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ MusicFest Café

Sept. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 22 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

Sept. 23 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Sept. 24 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

Sept. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Sept. 28 — Savannah, Ga. @ District Live

Sept. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Sept. 30 — New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina’s

Oct. 02 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live – Studio

Oct. 03 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Oct. 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 05 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 06 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 07 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Oct. 09 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Oct. 11 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues