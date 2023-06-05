Melvins + Boris Each Playing a Classic Album in Full on 43-Date 2023 U.S. Tour
Melvins and Boris have just announced the "Twins of Evil" tour, a 43-date trek through the United States which will find each band playing one of their classic albums in full.
For Melvins, they'll be celebrating their 1991 underground classic Bullhead, while Boris will perform all if 2002's Heavy Rocks, making it a can't-miss night for fans of sludgy, experimental heavy music. And it's just plain amusing that Boris, who named themselves after one of the standout cuts on Bullhead, are appearing on this commemorative run.
“40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil' tour with our friends, Boris,” enthuses Melvins frontman/guitarist Buzz Osborne, “This will be a stone groove!”
Boris’ Takeshi (vocals, bass, guitar) adds, “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-'80s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”
The Twins of Evil Tour kicks off in Los Angeles on Aug. 24 and will conclude in another California city, San Diego, on Oct. 14. Opening each night will be Mr. Phylzzz.
See the complete list of dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on June 9 at 10AM local time.
Melvins + Boris 2023 Tour Dates
Aug. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
Aug. 25 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
Aug. 26 — Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s
Aug. 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Aug. 28 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Aug. 29 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theatre
Aug. 31 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Sept. 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Sept. 02 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane
Sept. 03 — Bozeman, Montana @ The ELM
Sept. 05 — Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
Sept. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
Sept. 07 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Sept. 08 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
Sept. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Sept. 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme
Sept. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
Sept. 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian
Sept. 16 — Maspeth, N.Y. @ Desertfest NYC
Sept. 18 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 20 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ MusicFest Café
Sept. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 22 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
Sept. 23 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Sept. 24 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
Sept. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Sept. 28 — Savannah, Ga. @ District Live
Sept. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Sept. 30 — New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina’s
Oct. 02 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live – Studio
Oct. 03 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Oct. 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Oct. 05 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 06 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 07 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
Oct. 09 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Oct. 11 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Oct. 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues