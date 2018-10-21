Mental Health Helpline Founded for Musicians + Crew

The spotlight has become more prominent on mental health issues within the music industry in recent years due to several high profile musicians taking their own lives. With the passings of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, there has been a more open discussion about depression, social anxiety and other mental health issues, and Help Musicians UK are taking things a step further by launching helpline for those in need.

According to the BBC's Newsbeat, their Music Minds Matter campaign launched in the aftermath of Bennington's death and it's the helpline's intent to not only aid musicians in a time of need, but also management, road crew and associates who may be struggling with mental health issues in their daily lives.

In 2014, the Help Musicians organization conducted a survey of more that 2,000 musician across a variety of genres and found that 495 of those in the study had experienced signs of anxiety or panic attacks. A similar survey conducted in 2017, revealed that the total had risen to over 1,500 participants who had dealt with those issues as well.

Those seeking assistance may call 0808 802-8008 free of charge, with the helpline operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

